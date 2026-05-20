LSU Drops 3-1 Decision to Auburn in Second Round of SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. – Pitchers Jake Marciano and Jackson Sanders combined to limit LSU to one run on four hits Wednesday night, leading Auburn to a 3-1 win in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Auburn improved 37-18 on the year, and LSU dropped to 30-28. Auburn advanced to face Texas A&M Friday in the quarterfinal round, while LSU was eliminated from the tournament.

Marciano (5-5) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Sanders picked up his fourth save of the season, firing 3.0 shutout innings with no hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans (2-4) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs – one earned – on four hits in 4.2 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

“Our players gave everything they had in this tournament,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought our players fought and gave great effort throughout the week. It’s hard, it’s raw right now; you could hear a pin drop in our dugout after the final out tonight. Until the last out, we believed we could come back and win the game.”

LSU grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning when centerfielder Derek Curiel led off with a double and later scored on third baseman John Pearson’s sacrifice fly.

Auburn tied the game in the bottom of the fourth when catcher Chase Fralick launched a solo homer, his 14th dinger of the year.

Auburn capitalized on an LSU error to score a run in the fifth and extended its lead to 3-1 in the sixth on a solo blast by third baseman Eric Guevara, who increased his season home run total to 12.