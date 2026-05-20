LSU Defeats Oklahoma, 6-2, in Opening Round of the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. – Three LSU pitchers combined to limit Oklahoma to two runs on six hits Tuesday night, as the Tigers posted a 6-2 win over the Sooners in the first round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

LSU improved to 30-27 on the season, while Oklahoma dropped to 32-21.

The victory marked the fifth straight year LSU won its opening game of the SEC Tournament.

LSU advances to face No. 6 seed Auburn at approximately 8 p.m. CT Wednesday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

LSU right-handers Grant Fontenot, Gavin Guidry and Deven Sheerin allowed two runs – just one earned – on six hits with three walks and 13 strikeouts.

“I thought we played really good baseball tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We pitched well and we hit well; if we do that, we have a chance to win the next game we play.”

Guidry (5-3) earned the win, limiting the Sooners to one unearned run on two hits in 3.1 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Sheerin logged his fifth save of the season, working the final 3.1 innings and allowing no runs on just one hit with no walks and six strikeouts.

Oklahoma reliever LJ Mercurius (6-7) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered three runs – two earned – on four hits in 2.0 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

Centerfielder Derek Curiel gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning with an RBI single, and Oklahoma tied the game in the bottom of the frame when third baseman Camden Johnson delivered a run-scoring single.

The Sooners plated an unearned run in the fourth, but LSU responded to take a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth as Curiel delivered an RBI double, and the Tigers capitalized on a throwing error to score two more runs.

Shortstop Steven Milam blasted a two-run homer in the eighth to extend the Tigers’ advantage to 6-2. The homer was Milam’s 11th of the season and his fourth dinger in LSU’s last four games.