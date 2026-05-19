Women Ranked No. 5, Men No. 8 in Eighth Edition of 2026 USTFCCCA Outdoor TFRI
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the eighth edition of the outdoor national ratings for the 2026 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women stayed at No. 5 in the nation, while the men dropped to No. 8 this week.
LSU has a total of eight individuals and four relays ranked top 10 in the nation heading into the postseason. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.
LSU Individual Top 10 National Rankings
No. 1 | Glasgow, McKay, Buckmiller, Austin | 4×400 | 2:58.47
No. 2 | Hinckson, Godbless, Bigam, Jackson | 4×100 | 42.31
No. 2 | Walker, Reid, McKay, Caleb | 4×100 | 38.35
No. 3 | Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400m | 49.59
No. 4 | Jack Larriviere | JT | 78.66m (258-1)
No. 5 | Shawnti Jackson | 100m | 10.93w
No. 5 | Shawnti Jackson | 200m | 22.33
No. 5 | Onojuvwevwo, Nuhu, Burks, Jackson | 4×400 | 3:23.94
No. 5 | Jordan Turner | LJ | 8.08m (26-6.25)
No. 6 | Princesse Hyman | DT | 59.90m (196-6)
No. 9 | Adeyah Brewster | 100h | 12.86
No. 10 | Isaac Lewis | 400h | 49.51
2026 LSU Outdoor Rankings
LSU Men | No. 1 | March 31
LSU Women | No. 1 | March 31
LSU Men | No. 1 | April 7
LSU Women | No. 5 | April 7
LSU Men | No. 2 | April 14
LSU Women | No. 4 | April 14
LSU Men | No. 7 | April 21
LSU Women | No. 4 | April 21
LSU Men | No. 2 | April 28
LSU Women | No. 4 | April 28
LSU Men | No. 4 | May 5
LSU Women | No. 5 | May 5
LSU Men | No. 4 | May 12
LSU Women | No. 5 | May 12
LSU Men | No. 8 | May 19
LSU Women | No. 5 | May 19
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