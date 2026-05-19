Women Ranked No. 5, Men No. 8 in Eighth Edition of 2026 USTFCCCA Outdoor TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the eighth edition of the outdoor national ratings for the 2026 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women stayed at No. 5 in the nation, while the men dropped to No. 8 this week.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of eight individuals and four relays ranked top 10 in the nation heading into the postseason. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

LSU Individual Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 | Glasgow, McKay, Buckmiller, Austin | 4×400 | 2:58.47

No. 2 | Hinckson, Godbless, Bigam, Jackson | 4×100 | 42.31

No. 2 | Walker, Reid, McKay, Caleb | 4×100 | 38.35

No. 3 | Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400m | 49.59

No. 4 | Jack Larriviere | JT | 78.66m (258-1)

No. 5 | Shawnti Jackson | 100m | 10.93w

No. 5 | Shawnti Jackson | 200m | 22.33

No. 5 | Onojuvwevwo, Nuhu, Burks, Jackson | 4×400 | 3:23.94

No. 5 | Jordan Turner | LJ | 8.08m (26-6.25)

No. 6 | Princesse Hyman | DT | 59.90m (196-6)

No. 9 | Adeyah Brewster | 100h | 12.86

No. 10 | Isaac Lewis | 400h | 49.51

2026 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Men | No. 1 | March 31

LSU Women | No. 1 | March 31

LSU Men | No. 1 | April 7

LSU Women | No. 5 | April 7

LSU Men | No. 2 | April 14

LSU Women | No. 4 | April 14

LSU Men | No. 7 | April 21

LSU Women | No. 4 | April 21

LSU Men | No. 2 | April 28

LSU Women | No. 4 | April 28

LSU Men | No. 4 | May 5

LSU Women | No. 5 | May 5

LSU Men | No. 4 | May 12

LSU Women | No. 5 | May 12

LSU Men | No. 8 | May 19

LSU Women | No. 5 | May 19

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.