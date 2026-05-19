Track & Field Signs Gambian National-Record Holder Kebba Makalo

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing sprinter Kebba Makalo, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

Reigning from Willingara, The Gambia, Makalo will the join the Tigers next season after spending two seasons with Hutchinson Community College. The sprint star attended Kanifing Upper and Senior Secondary prior to arriving in the states.

Fresh off of three All-American finishes at the 2026 NJCAA DI Outdoor Championships, Makalo will add some power to the Tigers sprint room immediately on arrival.

This past weekend at the juco championships Makalo clocked blazing times of 9.98w, 10.05, and 19.91w. He earned silver in the 200-meter final and bronze in the 100-meter final, while helping the 4×100-meter relay team to 10th place.

The time of 10.05 seconds in the 100m is a new legal personal-best time for Makalo and puts him at No. 2 in Gambian history. His wind-aided time of 19.91 seconds across 200m is the No. 1 all-conditions time in Gambian history.

During his time with Hutchinson CC, Makalo racked up five First Team All-American honors and five Second Team All-American honors.

Indoors, Makalo holds the Gambian national record of 21.05 seconds in the 200m. He also holds a 60-meter PR of 6.68 seconds.

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