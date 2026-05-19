Minnesota Standout Jordyn Lyden Signs with LSU Gymnastics

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2026 NCAA national runner-up LSU Gymnastics team officially announced the signing of their third transfer gymnast Jordyn Lyden on Tuesday, adding one of the nation’s top event specialists to the Tigers’ 2027 roster.

Lyden will head to LSU after three standout seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers gymnastics, where she most recently helped lead the program to their best finish in school history during the 2026 season, advancing to the NCAA Championship Final for the first time ever.

A native of Stillwater, Minnesota, Lyden had an impressive junior season in 2026 that saw her earn NCAA First Team All-America honors on floor after posting a 9.9375 at the national championships. She was also named the 2026 Big Ten Bars Champion with a 9.950 score, named to All-Big Ten First Team, earned Big Ten All-Championships Team honors on floor, and collected Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week recognition throughout the season.

“From the moment I stepped on campus and spent time with the coaches, LSU truly felt like home. I never expected to feel that so strongly, especially being farther from home than I had ever been before, but Baton Rouge instantly made me feel comfortable and was a place that I could truly be myself,” said Lyden on her decision to transfer to LSU. “What stood out most was the coaching staff’s character, personality, morals, and the faith-centered culture they have built within the program. Their love for Jesus, the genuine way they care for their athletes as people first, and the family atmosphere surrounding the team made this decision incredibly special to me.”

Lyden not only competed in every meet for the Gophers during the 2026 campaign, but she has competed in every single meet of her career since getting to Minnesota as a freshman in 2024, adding veteran experience on three events for the Tigers next season.

This year, Lyden delivered career-best scores of 9.950 on bars, beam and floor throughout the season. She played a major role in Minnesota’s historic run to the Final Four, recording multiple 9.950 performances during the NCAA postseason.

Throughout her freshman and sophomore seasons, Lyden tallied Second Team All-Big Ten honors, Academic All-Big Ten, CSC Academic All-District and three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Prior to her collegiate career, Lyden was a four-time national qualifier, two-time regional beam champion as well as regional bars champion, and multiple-time Minnesota state champion while training at Flips Gymnastics.

Lyden will join the Tigers for her senior season, becoming the third and final transfer addition for LSU ahead of the 2027 campaign.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to be a part of something so meaningful, and I cannot wait to represent LSU Gymnastics and continue growing both as a gymnast and as a person!” added Lyden.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, X and Facebook.