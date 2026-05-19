Marcus Brock Named LSU Basketball Strength And Conditioning Coach

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has announced that Marcus Brock, previously of Missouri State, will serve as the team’s Head Basketball Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Brock, served as the head strength and conditioning coach at Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri for the past three seasons.

In his previous position, he taught movement patterns to maximize performance, conducted daily training sessions designed for preseason, in-season and off-season scheduling. He designed not only team based, but individualized strength and conditioning programs for the team.

“We are very pleased to announce that Marcus Brock will take charge of our strength and conditioning for the LSU basketball program,” said Coach Wade. “His ability to design specialized programs for players that involve both the strength component and range of movement patterns will be beneficial to us moving forward.”

He previously served as assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Texas in the 2022-23 season and in the same position at Baylor in 2022. He also spent professional time at Florida Atlantic.

Brock played two seasons of basketball at Incarnate Word for Ken Burmeister from 2013-15 before serving as a student manager for two seasons.

The native of San Antonio, Texas attended Madison High School and earned academic all-state honors. The 2016 graduate of UIW, earned his degree in kinesiology and holds NSCA-CSCS/CPT and CPR/ADE First Aid certification.