LSU's Palmer Medals Three Times at Belgian Swimming Championships

BELGIUM – LSU swimmer Grace Palmer earned a silver medal and two bronze medals, competing at the 2026 Open Belgian Swimming Championships last weekend in Antwerp.

Palmer, a Liège, Belgium native, finished as the runner-up in the 200-breaststroke on Sunday, May 17, touching the wall with a time of 2:27.77. She trailed only Tes Schouten of the Netherlands, who took bronze in the same event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

On Saturday, Palmer took third in the 100-breaststroke, posting a personal best time of 1:10.10. She made her way to the finals by clocking a fourth-place time of 1:11.31 in the prelims. Later that day, Palmer anchored the mixed 400-freestyle relay team. The squad put together a bronze-medal performance, recording a time of 3:41.93.

Palmer also competed at the event in the 50-breaststroke, placing fourth with a time of 32.75, and the 400-medley relay, taking fifth with a time of 4:20.74.

Palmer is a rising junior for the Tigers and is coming off a strong sophomore season. She qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 200-breaststroke, finishing in 22nd. She also placed fourth at the SEC Championships in the same event. She holds the school record in the 200-breaststroke and ranks in the top ten in program history in the 100-breaststroke, 500-freestyle, 1000-freestyle, and 1650-freestyle.

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