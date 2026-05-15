LSU T&F and XC to Graduate Seven Members of Past and Present Teams
BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven current and former student athletes from the LSU track and field and cross-country programs are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.
All seven Tigers are earning their bachelor’s degree from four different colleges at LSU. The seven that are set to graduate at the Spring ceremonies this weekend are:
Men
Beau Domingue, BS Marketing with concentration in General Studies
Jaden James, BSEE Electrical Engineering
Matthew Sophia, BS Sport Administration with concentration in Sport Commerce
Jahiem Stern, BS General Business
Women
Ella Chesnut, BS Marketing
Madeline-Kate Gardiner; BS Textiles, Apparel Design & Merchandising with concentration in Apparel Design
Svenya Stoyanoff, BS Accounting
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