LSU T&F and XC to Graduate Seven Members of Past and Present Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven current and former student athletes from the LSU track and field and cross-country programs are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.

All seven Tigers are earning their bachelor’s degree from four different colleges at LSU. The seven that are set to graduate at the Spring ceremonies this weekend are:

Men

Beau Domingue, BS Marketing with concentration in General Studies

Jaden James, BSEE Electrical Engineering

Matthew Sophia, BS Sport Administration with concentration in Sport Commerce

Jahiem Stern, BS General Business

Women

Ella Chesnut, BS Marketing

Madeline-Kate Gardiner; BS Textiles, Apparel Design & Merchandising with concentration in Apparel Design

Svenya Stoyanoff, BS Accounting

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