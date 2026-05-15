Florida Clinches Series with Friday Night Win over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Florida right-hander Liam Peterson limited LSU to one run through 7.0 innings Friday night, and the ninth-ranked Gators hit four home runs in their 11-1 win over the Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Florida improved to 36-18 overall, 17-12 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 29-26 overall and 9-20 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in the final game of the regular season. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Peterson (2-5) allowed one run on three hits in 7.0 innings with one walk and 11 strikeouts, firing 95 pitches.

“It was a great performance by Peterson,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “and if you’re not totally locked in, you’re going to get eaten up.”

LSU starting pitcher Marcos Paz (1-4) was charged with the loss, as he allowed seven runs on four hits in 4.1 innings with four walks and five strikeouts.

The Gators belted four home runs in the contest, including a three-run shot by rightfielder Cash Strayer that gave Florida a 10-1 advantage in the top of the seventh inning.

LSU scored its run in the bottom of the fourth inning, when shortstop Steven Milam launched a solo shot, his ninth homer of the season and his second dinger of the series.

“Some of the decisions we’ve had to make in this series in order to prepare for the SEC Tournament next week have been painful,” Johnson explained. “We’re going to come our ready to play tomorrow to finish the regular season and then turn our focus to next week.

“We’re going to have to play really disciplined baseball next week, one pitch at a time, play as good as we can and stay in the tournament as long as we can.”