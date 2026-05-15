LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Florida Clinches Series with Friday Night Win over LSU

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in the final game of the regular season. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

by Bill Franques
Box Score +0
Florida Clinches Series with Friday Night Win over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Florida right-hander Liam Peterson limited LSU to one run through 7.0 innings Friday night, and the ninth-ranked Gators hit four home runs in their 11-1 win over the Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Florida improved to 36-18 overall, 17-12 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 29-26 overall and 9-20 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in the final game of the regular season. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Peterson (2-5) allowed one run on three hits in 7.0 innings with one walk and 11 strikeouts, firing 95 pitches.

“It was a great performance by Peterson,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “and if you’re not totally locked in, you’re going to get eaten up.”

LSU starting pitcher Marcos Paz (1-4) was charged with the loss, as he allowed seven runs on four hits in 4.1 innings with four walks and five strikeouts.

The Gators belted four home runs in the contest, including a three-run shot by rightfielder Cash Strayer that gave Florida a 10-1 advantage in the top of the seventh inning.

LSU scored its run in the bottom of the fourth inning, when shortstop Steven Milam launched a solo shot, his ninth homer of the season and his second dinger of the series.

“Some of the decisions we’ve had to make in this series in order to prepare for the SEC Tournament next week have been painful,” Johnson explained. “We’re going to come our ready to play tomorrow to finish the regular season and then turn our focus to next week.

“We’re going to have to play really disciplined baseball next week, one pitch at a time, play as good as we can and stay in the tournament as long as we can.”

 

Related Stories

Baseball Tigers Receive LSU Degrees in Graduation Ceremonies

Baseball Tigers Receive LSU Degrees in Graduation Ceremonies

Six members of the 2026 LSU Baseball team and one former Tiger received degrees Friday as graduation ceremonies are held on campus.
Florida Open Series with 11-8 Win over LSU

Florida Open Series with 11-8 Win over LSU

The teams resume the series at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
Tigers Face Florida in Final SEC Regular-Season Series

Tigers Face Florida in Final SEC Regular-Season Series

LSU has a 69-55-1 all-time record versus Florida, as the series began in 1971 … the Tigers and Gators have met nine times in the College World Series, with LSU winning six of those contests.