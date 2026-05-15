Flau'jae Johnson Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU women’s basketball player Flau’jae Johnson is set to walk across the graduation stage Saturday, earning her college degree in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in business administration, communications studies and entrepreneurship.

Johnson, who was selected eighth overall by the Golden State Valkyries and later traded to the Seattle Storm on draft night, is in the midst of her rookie season. Despite being in the early stages of her professional career, Johnson will be back in Baton Rouge to walk in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

With family members, friends, coaches and former teammates in attendance to celebrate Johnson, she will earn a bachelor’s degree in the familiar venue she played at for four seasons.

Johnson recently completed an incredible four-year career with LSU, which has become rare in the transfer portal era. She played and started in all 35 games the Tigers played and was LSU’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. Johnson scored in double digits 27 times including nine outings with 20-plus points.

Johnson finished her career as one of 14 active players in the 2025-26 season to have 2,000-plus points while in college. For her efforts, she earned a spot on the Third Team for All-America lists published by the Associated Press and USBWA and was a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the nation’s top shooting guard. Johnson was also selected to the All-SEC First Team for the second straight season.

Johnson signaled the 25th LSU player to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the seventh since Coach Kim Mulkey took over the program. Johnson is the 26th player to get drafted with Mulkey as their college head coach. It marked the fifth year in a row that LSU has had a player selected in the WNBA Draft.