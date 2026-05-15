BATON ROUGE, La. – Six members of the 2026 LSU Baseball team and one former Tiger received degrees Friday as graduation ceremonies are held on campus.

Current LSU players earning degrees this semester are pitcher Zac Cowan, infielder Seth Dardar, pitcher Grant Fontenot, pitcher DJ Primeaux, infielder/outfielder Tanner Reaves and outfielder Chris Stanfield.

Former LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann, a 2017 First-Team All-American, also earned his degree from the university.

Academic achievement continues to be a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 137 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 19 years. In addition, LSU baseball players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 191 occasions since 2007.

Cowan, a product of Blythewood, S.C., and a member of the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll, has earned an LSU degree in interdisciplinary studies. He helped lead the Tigers to the 2025 College World Series title, and he was named First-Team All-SEC after posting a 3-3 record, six saves and a 2.94 ERA in 22 appearances (two starts).

Cowan worked 52 innings in 2015 with 12 walks, 60 strikeouts and a .226 opponent batting average. He pitched brilliantly in a starting role versus Arkansas in the 2025 College World Series semifinal, working 5.1 innings and allowing just one run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Dardar, a native of Mandeville, La., and a 2024 graduate of Columbia University in New York, earned an LSU construction management online certificate. He was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on March 30 after batting .600 (6-for-10) in the Kentucky series (March 27-29) with four doubles, one homer, five RBI, four runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.

Fontenot, a product of Lafayette, La., who received 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition, has earned his LSU degree in sport administration. A member of the Tigers’ 2025 National Championship team, he has been one of LSU’s top relievers this season, recording a 3.90 ERA in 19 appearances (three starts) with 15 walks and 38 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.

Primeaux, a native of Baton Rouge, La., is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll who has earned his LSU degree in construction management. A pitcher for the Tigers’ 2023 and 2025 National Championship teams, he has made 35 career relief appearances, recording 20 strikeouts in 20.0 innings.

Reaves, a product of Bonham, Texas, and a 2025 member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, has earned his LSU degree in sport administration. He played in 43 games (19 starts at third base) for the 2025 National Champions, batting .262 with three doubles, three homers, 12 RBI and 18 runs.

Stanfield, a native of Tallahassee, Fla., and a member of the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll, has earned his LSU degree in interdisciplinary studies. He was the 2025 winner of the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy, which was created to honor collegiate baseball student-athletes who are active in their community and represent their programs with integrity, while exceling in the classroom and on the field.

Stanfield helped lead LSU to the 2025 National Championship, batting .298 with 15 doubles, two triples, one homer, 31 RBI and five stolen bases. He provided a home run, 10 RBI and seven runs scored in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games.

Stanfield produced a two-run single in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals versus Coastal Carolina that highlighted a four-run LSU fourth inning and propelled the Tigers to a 5-3 title-clinching victory.

Deichmann, a native of Metairie, La., earned a marketing degree through LSU Online and the Project Graduation program, which assists former student-athletes in pursuing degrees. Deichmann helped lead LSU to the 2017 College World Series Championship Series, batting .308 (82-for-266) with 15 doubles, 19 homers, 73 RBI, 54 runs and seven stolen bases.

He finished in 2017 No. 7 in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC with 73 RBI, and he was No. 3 in the SEC in homers (19), No. 3 in total bases (154), and No. 7 in in slugging percentage (.579). Deichmann was the 2017 second-round draft selection of the Oakland Athletics, and he played one MLB season with the Chicago Cubs.