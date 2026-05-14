Florida Open Series with 11-8 Win over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ninth-ranked Florida darted to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning Thursday night, and the Gators defeated LSU, 11-8, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Florida improved to 35-18 overall, 16-12 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 29-25 overall and 9-19 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“Florida is a good offense with good players, and you can’t give them opportunities to score,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “We essentially gave them four runs without swinging the bat with the free bases.”

The Gators’ six-run outburst in the first inning was highlighted by third baseman Ethan Surowiec’s grand slam, his ninth home run of the season.

The Tigers produced eight runs on 12 hits in an offensive effort led by shortstop Steven Milam, who was 3-for-3 with a homer – his eighth dinger of the season – a double and three RBI.

LSU designated hitter Omar Serna Jr. collected a double and launched his ninth homer of the year, a solo shot in the eighth inning.

“We feel like the strength of our team is the offense at the top of the order,” Johnson said, “and the first five guys in the lineup did the job again tonight with 10 of our 12 hits.”

Florida starting pitcher Aidan King (8-2) earned the win, limiting the Tigers to four runs on eight hits in 5.1 innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.

LSU starter Danny Lachenmayer (2-1) was charged with the loss after allowing six runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout in 0.2 inning.

Freshman right-hander Reagan Ricken, who entered the game for Lachenmayer in the first inning, delivered a strong effort on the mound for the Tigers, working 4.1 innings and limiting the Gators to two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.