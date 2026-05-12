LSU’s All-Time College GameDay History

Date City (Location) Matchup Result
Nov. 9, 1996 Baton Rouge (PMAC ramps) #11 LSU vs. #10 Alabama L, 26-0
Oct. 11, 1997 Baton Rouge (PMAC ramps) #14 LSU vs. #1 Florida W, 28-21
Sept. 20, 2003 Baton Rouge (PMAC ramps) #11 LSU vs. #7 Georgia W, 17-10
Dec. 6, 2003 Atlanta, Ga. #3 LSU vs. #5 Georgia W,34-13
Jan. 4, 2004 New Orleans, La. #2 LSU vs. #3 Oklahoma W, 21-14
Sept. 4, 2004 Baton Rouge (Parade Ground) #4 LSU vs. Oregon State W, 22-21 (OT)
Nov. 12, 2005 Tuscaloosa, Ala. #5 LSU vs. #4 Alabama W, 16-13 (OT)
Oct. 7, 2006 Gainesville, Fla. #9 LSU vs. #5 Florida L, 23-10
Sept. 8, 2007 Baton Rouge (Parade Ground) #2 LSU vs. #9 Virginia Tech W, 48-7
Oct. 6, 2007 Baton Rouge (Parade Ground) #1 LSU vs. #9 Florida W, 28-24
Jan. 7, 2008 New Orleans, La. #2 LSU vs. #1 Ohio State W, 38-24
Sept. 20, 2008 Auburn, Ala. #6 LSU vs. #9 Auburn W, 26-21
Nov. 8, 2008 Baton Rouge (Old Front Nine) #15 LSU vs. #1 Alabama L, 27-21 (OT)
Oct. 10, 2009 Baton Rouge (Parade Ground) #4 LSU vs. #1 Florida L, 13-3
Sept. 4, 2010 Atlanta, Ga. #21 LSU vs. #18 North Carolina W, 30-24
Sept. 3, 2011 Arlington, Texas #4 LSU vs. #3 Oregon W, 40-27
Sept. 24, 2011 Morgantown, W.Va. #2 LSU vs. #16 West Virginia W, 47-21
Nov. 5, 2011 Tuscaloosa, Ala. #1 LSU vs. #2 Alabama W, 9-6 (OT)
Dec. 3, 2011 Atlanta, Ga. #1 LSU vs. #12 Georgia W, 42-10
Jan. 9, 2012 New Orleans, La. #1 LSU vs. #2 Alabama L, 21-0
Nov. 3, 2012 Baton Rouge (Parade Ground) #5 LSU vs. #1 Alabama L, 21-17
Sept. 28, 2013 Athens, Ga. #6 LSU vs. #9 Georgia L, 44-41
Nov. 9, 2013 Tuscaloosa, Ala. #10 LSU vs. #1 Alabama L, 38-17
Oct. 25, 2014 Baton Rouge (Parade Ground) #24 LSU vs. #3 Ole Miss W, 10-7
Nov. 7, 2015 Tuscaloosa, Ala. #4 LSU vs. #7 Alabama L, 30-16
Sept. 3, 2016 Green Bay, Wisc. #5 LSU vs. Wisconsin L, 16-14
Nov. 5, 2016 Baton Rouge (Quad) #15 LSU vs. #1 Alabama L, 10-0
Nov. 3, 2018 Baton Rouge (Quad) #4 LSU vs. #1 Alabama L, 29-0
Sept. 7, 2019 Austin, Texas #6 LSU vs. #9 Texas W, 45-38
Oct. 12, 2019 Baton Rouge (Quad) #5 LSU vs. #7 Florida W, 42-28
Nov. 9, 2019 Tuscaloosa, Ala. #1 LSU vs. #2 Alabama W, 46-41
Dec. 7, 2019 Atlanta, Ga. #1 LSU vs. #4 Georgia W, 37-10
Jan. 13, 2020 New Orleans, La. #1 LSU vs. #3 Clemson W,42-25
Nov. 4, 2023 Tuscaloosa, Ala. #13 LSU vs. #8 Alabama L, 42-28
Sept. 14, 2024 Columbia, S.C. #16 LSU vs. South Carolina W, 36-33
Nov. 9, 2024 Baton Rouge, La. (Quad) #14 LSU vs. #11 Alabama L, 42-23
Sept. 5, 2026 Baton Rouge, La. (TBD) LSU vs. Clemson