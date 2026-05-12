ABC to Televise 2026 Football Season Opener

BATON ROUGE – A night game in Tiger Stadium will be the setting when LSU opens the Lane Kiffin era against Clemson as ABC will broadcast the season opener with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, the network announced on Tuesday.

LSU welcomes Clemson to Tiger Stadium for the return game in the home-and-home series. Last year, LSU went on the road to beat Clemson, 17-10, in Memorial Stadium in the season opener.

This year’s Clemson game marks the first time LSU will open a season in Death Valley since the Tigers played a COVID-19 shortened schedule in 2020 and dropped a 44-34 decision to Mississippi State in week 1.

Dating back to 2021, LSU is 30-5 in Tiger Stadium, which includes a 24-4 mark in night games.

The network also announced that LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Sept. 19 in Oxford will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.

The SEC is expected to announce television windows for the remainder of the league schedule in June.