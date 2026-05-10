LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

LSU Falls to Georgia in Series Finale

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday when they play host to Florida in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

by Bill Franques
Box Score +0
LSU Falls to Georgia in Series Finale

ATHENS, Ga. – Designated hitter Daniel Jackson and centerfielder Rylan Lujo combined for nine RBI Sunday, leading fifth-ranked Georgia to a 12-1 win over LSU at Foley Field.

Georgia improved to 41-11 overall, 21-6 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 29-24 overall and 9-18 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday when they play host to Florida in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“Georgia won the moments in this series,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They’re going to score, so you’ve got to capitalize against them when you have scoring opportunities on offense.”

Georgia starting pitcher Caden Aoki (8-0) was the winner, limiting LSU to one run on four hits in 5.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

LSU right-hander Casan Evans (2-3), making his first appearance since April 17 versus Texas A&M, started the game Sunday and was charged with the loss, working 1.2 innings and allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

“I thought Casan’s stuff looked great, and that’s good for him from a health standpoint,” Johnson said. “He’s a guy that the more he pitches, the better he is, so there might have been a little bit of rust, but I thought he competed fine.”

Georgia struck for four runs in the bottom of the second inning in an outburst highlighted by Jackson’s two-out, two-run single and an RBI single by second baseman Ryan Black.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 4-1 in the third when designated hitter Omar Serna Jr. delivered an RBI single.

Georgia extended its lead to 7-1 in the fourth as Jackson launched a two-run homer and centerfielder Lujo lined a run-scoring single.

Lujo unloaded a grand slam in the fifth, giving the Bulldogs an 11-1 advantage.

 

Related Stories

Georgia Posts 13-8 Win Over LSU Saturday Night

Georgia Posts 13-8 Win Over LSU Saturday Night

The teams will conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.
LSU Falls to Georgia, 11-8, in Friday Night Showdown

LSU Falls to Georgia, 11-8, in Friday Night Showdown

The teams resume the series at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.
Chris Stanfield Named Finalist for 2026 Tony Gwynn Trophy

Chris Stanfield Named Finalist for 2026 Tony Gwynn Trophy

Stanfield was the recipient last season of the inaugural Gwynn Trophy, which was created to honor collegiate baseball student-athletes who are active in their community and represent their programs with integrity, while exceling in the classroom and on the field.