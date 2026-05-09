ATHENS, Ga. – Fifth-ranked Georgia struck for eight runs in the second inning Saturday night to take an 8-0 lead, and the Bulldogs went on to post a 13-8 win over LSU at Foley Field.

Georgia improved to 40-11 overall, 20-6 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 29-23 overall and 9-17 in conference play.

The teams will conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

“Georgia is the best offense in college baseball,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They just put together great at-bats; their power is one thing, but the difficulty in striking them out has probably what has impressed me the most.”

Georgia reliever Paul Farley (6-1) earned the win, firing 3.2 scoreless innings with three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Marcos Paz (1-3) was charged with the loss, as he allowed seven runs on five hits in 1.1 innings with four walks and one strikeout.

Georgia erupted for eight runs in the bottom of second inning in an outburst highlighted by a grand slam from third baseman Michael O’Shaughnessy and a two-run homer by designated hitter Jordy Oriach.

A three-run double by LSU catcher Cade Arrambide in the top of the third inning narrowed the gap to 8-3.

Georgia, however, scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, extending its advantage to 12-3.

The Tigers scored four runs in the eighth, as leftfielder Chris Stanfield blasted a three-run homer – his third dinger of the season – and second baseball Jack Ruckert provided an RBI groundout.

O’Shaugnessy’s second homer of the game, a solo shot, in the bottom of the eighth increased the Bulldogs’ lead to 13-7.

LSU added a run in the ninth inning when centerfielder Derek Curiel doubled and later scored from third base on a wild pitch.