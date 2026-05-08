Senior Transfer Skyelar Kerico ReBoots to LSU Gymnastics, Set To Join Tigers For 2027 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Gymnastics program and Head Coach Jay Clark announced the addition of transfer gymnast Skyelar Kerico to the Tigers’ 2027 roster on Friday.

Kerico joins LSU for her final season of eligibility after a decorated career at the University of Pennsylvania, where she established herself as one of the top all-around gymnasts in the Gymnastics East Conference (GEC) and Ivy League. She is a two-time GEC Gymnast of the Year, a five-time individual GEC Champion, and a First-Team All-GEC and All-Ivy member in her career.

“When I stepped onto campus I knew that I was home. LSU is a place where the coaches, staff, and gymnasts are family, all working towards a goal bigger than ourselves,” said Kerico on why she chose to transfer to LSU for her final season. “The people of Baton Rouge instantly won me over with their hometown warmth and unmatched energy. It will only be one year, but a lifetime of memories!”

A native of Toms River, New Jersey, Kerico comes to Baton Rouge after helping lead Penn to multiple conference championships during her career. She was named the 2025 GEC Gymnast of the Year and qualified individually to NCAA Regionals in the all-around, becoming Penn’s first NCAA Regional all-around qualifier since 2013.

Kerico owns program records at Penn in both vault (9.925) and all-around (39.450). Her career highs include a 9.950 on bars, 9.925 on beam, 9.925 on vault and 9.900 on floor.

During her standout 2025 campaign, Kerico earned First Team All-GEC honors on every event and in the all-around while also collecting First Team All-Ivy recognition on vault, bars and all-around. She captured GEC titles on vault, bars and all-around, becoming the first Quaker since 2001 to win three individual conference titles in one season, and won Ivy Classic titles on bars and all-around, also making her the first Penn gymnast to repeat as an individual Ivy Classic champion (all-around) and win multiple Ivy Classic titles since 2012.

Kerico was known for her consistency across all four events at Penn, appearing in 14 meets and competing in the all-around in 12 of those in 2025. She also earned Academic All-Ivy honors and was named Philly-SIDA Academic All-Area Performer of the Year in 2025.

The Tigers are coming off a 2026 season that culminated with a NCAA national runner-up finish. Kerico is the first of three transfers that the program will welcome to Baton Rouge ahead of the 2027 campaign as LSU reloads its roster with veteran experience and depth.

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