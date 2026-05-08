LSU Falls to Georgia, 11-8, in Friday Night Showdown

ATHENS, Ga. – Second baseman Tre Phelps’ three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night broke an 8-8 tie and lifted fifth-ranked Georgia to an 11-8 win at Foley Field.

Georgia improved to 39-11 overall, 19-6 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 29-22 overall and 9-16 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

Georgia reliever Justin Byrd (3-2) earned the win, working the final 3.0 innings and limiting the Tigers to one run on no hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

LSU reliever Deven Sheerin (3-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed four runs on four hits in 2.1 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

Phelps’ homer in the seventh – his 18th dinger of the year – came with two outs and runners and second and third to give the Bulldogs a lead they would not relinquish.

“We really showed up ready to play today,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We got off to a great start in the game, and the hitters did a phenomenal job and put us in a great position. But, Georgia has a great offense, and it’s very difficult to hold them down. They have one of the better offenses that I’ve ever seen, to be honest.”

LSU grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when shortstop Steven Milam lined a two-run single.

Georgia responded to tie the game in the bottom of the first as catcher Daniel Jackson launched a solo homer and first baseman Brennan Hudson drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Tigers struck for four runs in the third inning with three home runs, including solo shots by designated hitter Omar Serna Jr. and third baseman John Pearson, and a two-run blast by catcher Cade Arrambide.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap to 6-3 in the bottom of the third when designated hitter Jordy Oriach delivered an RBI groundout.

LSU added a run in the fourth when centerfielder Derek Curiel lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring rightfielder William Patrick from third base.

A run-scoring single by Georgia third baseman Michael O’Shaughnessy in the bottom of the fourth decreased the deficit to 7-4.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 7-7 in the fifth when shortstop Kolby Branch unloaded a two-run homer, and rightfielder Ryan Black contributed a solo shot.

Georgia took an 8-7 lead in the sixth on centerfielder Rylan Lujo’s RBI single, but the Tigers knotted the contest at 8-8 in the top of the seventh when second baseman Jack Ruckert produced a run-scoring groundout.