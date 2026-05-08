BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior outfielder Chris Stanfield has been named one of nine finalists for the second annual Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy, honoring NCAA baseball student-athletes who exemplify the Gwynn legacy.

The Gwynn Trophy winner will be selected from these finalists, in a vote by NCBWA board members, select college baseball coaches and national media members.

Stanfield, a native of Tallahassee, Fla., was the recipient last season of the inaugural Gwynn Trophy, which was created to honor collegiate baseball student-athletes who are active in their community and represent their programs with integrity, while exceling in the classroom and on the field.

The 2026 finalists represent six different conferences, including the ACC, Big 12, SEC, CUSA and the MAC. Included in the finalist list are Stanfield, UL Lafayette infielder Lee Amedee, Pitt outfielder Lorenzo Carrier, Mississippi State outfielder Bryce Chance, BYU reliever Ashton Johnson, Arkansas infielder Camden Kozeal, DBU infielder Chayton Krauss, Louisville outfielder Zion Rose and Toledo outfielder Troy Sudbrook.

Stanfield has been a fixture in the communities for his two seasons at Auburn (2023-24) and his two seasons at LSU (2025-26). He launched his “Be The 1” Campaign at LSU, where he donates $100 to the Miracle League in Baton Rouge for every game with an extra-base hit or stolen base. He raised more than $10,000 for the Miracle League of East Alabama while at Auburn, an organization he in which he has been active since he was in middle school in Tallahassee.

Stanfield also volunteers with local elementary schools and hospitals, and he participates in the Out of Darkness Walk, driven to support suicide prevention. He is a two-time member of the SEC’s Community Service Team, and he was named to the 2026 Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team by Phi Delta Theta and the Live Like Lou Foundation.

“He’s an 11 out of 10 human being; that would be my assessment of Chris,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He’s obviously a great player, but he’s also one of those people in life that every time they walk into a room, you automatically smile because of the energy they bring, the positivity they bring, the attitude they bring, and that’s Chris Stanfield.

“I feel like our team’s work with the Miracle League is our program at its best; with Chris leading the way, interacting with young people who don’t have the same privileges that our players do. Our fans will remember the lead-off hits, they’ll remember the stolen bases, they’ll remember the diving plays in the outfield. Chris’ teammates and I will remember the person. There are very few bad days when Chris Stanfield is on your team.”

Gwynn, who passed away in 2014 after a long bout with cancer, was nationally recognized throughout his life for his unyielding commitment to philanthropy. He and his wife, Alicia, established the Tony Gwynn Foundation to help fund charities supporting children in need, including supporting the Casa de Amparo Child Abuse Shelter, the Neighborhood House, YMCA and the Police Athletic League.

He was inducted into the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame and won the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, presented to the MLB player who best exemplified the character and leadership of the Hall of Fame first baseman.

Gwynn was a 15-time MLB All-Star, won eight batting titles – the most in National League history – and finished his decorated 20-year career with a .338 batting average. He played his entire career with the San Diego Padres, after playing collegiately at San Diego State, where he also played basketball.

A 2007 Hall of Fame inductee, Gwynn saw the SDSU baseball facility named in his honor, Tony Gwynn Stadium, and served as the head coach of the Aztecs, from 2003-14, winning three Mountain West Conference Championships and earning 2014 MWC Coach of the Year honors.