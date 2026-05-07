Three Tigers Set For WNBA Season Start on May 8

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will have three players in the WNBA this season with Flau’jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese preparing for the season to begin on Friday, May 8.

Johnson is set to start her WNBA career with the Seattle Storm after being selected eighth overall by the Golden State Valkyries and later traded on draft night to the Storm. Morrow (2025 No. 7 overall pick) is entering her second season with the Connecticut Sun, while Reese (2024 No. 7 overall pick) is beginning her third season in the league on her new team, the Atlanta Dream.

The trio played the 2023-24 season together at LSU and finished that season with a second consecutive Elite Eight appearance.

Johnson and the Storm will begin the season on Friday in a televised game on ION at 9 p.m. CT against the Valkyries. Connecticut begins the season on Friday against the New York Liberty at 6:30 p.m. CT with the contest also being shown on ION. Reese will start her time with the Dream on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT versus the Minnesota Lynx. The matchup can be viewed with the WNBA League Pass.

The full WNBA schedule can be found here.

Johnson signaled the 25th LSU player to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the seventh since Coach Kim Mulkey took over the program. Johnson is the 26th player to get drafted with Mulkey as their college head coach. It marked the fifth year in a row that LSU has had a player selected in the WNBA Draft.

Johnson recently completed an incredible four-year career with LSU, which has become rare in the transfer portal era. She played and started in all 35 games the Tigers played and was LSU’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. Johnson scored in double digits 27 times including nine outings with 20-plus points.

Johnson finished her career as one of 14 active players in the 2025-26 season to have 2,000-plus points while in college. For her efforts, she earned a spot on the Third Team for All-America lists published by the Associated Press and USBWA and was a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the nation’s top shooting guard. Johnson was also selected to the All-SEC First Team for the second straight season.

Morrow starred at LSU in her two seasons and became LSU’s first Katrina McClain Award winner as the nation’s top power forward this season. She put together one of the best statistical careers in NCAA DI history, securing 104 career double-doubles, the second most in NCAA DI history and one of just two players with more than 100. Her 52 double doubles in two seasons at LSU are the third most in program history.

Morrow’s 2,852 career points are the 25th most in NCAA DI history, and her 1,714 career rebounds are the third most in NCAA DI history – she led the nation in rebounding twice throughout her college career. She is one of just eight players in NCAA DI history with at least 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds.

Reese, who led LSU to the 2023 NCAA Championship alongside Johnson, is coming off her second season with the Sky. In 64 career appearances with the Sky, Reese averaged 14.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and was a two-time All-Star.

In her rookie season, she set the WNBA single season record with 448 rebounds. Additionally, her 26 double-doubles set a WNBA rookie record, and her stretch of 16 consecutive double-doubles set a WNBA record. She became the first WNBA player to record 20+ rebounds in three straight games, averaging the most rebounds (13.1) and offensive rebounds (5.1) in a WNBA season.