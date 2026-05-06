No. 8 LSU Men’s Golf Assigned Two Seed for NCAA Marana Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s golf team is advancing to NCAA Regional play for the 17th-straight season when the field of 81 teams and 45 individuals were announced Wednesday afternoon on The Golf Channel.

The Tigers have made the NCAA Regional field every year since 2008 (not including 2020 when the season was suspended by the NCAA because of the global pandemic) and was assigned this year to the NCAA Regional in Marana, Az. This also makes Head Coach Jake Amos two-for-two in making the NCAA regionals since arriving to Baton Rouge.

The tournament, scheduled for May 18-20, will be played at The Gallery Golf Club in Marana. The low five teams and low individual from each region will qualify for a spot in the championship finals. Thirty teams and six individuals in total will compete in the finals from Friday, May 29, to Wednesday, June 3, at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

No. 8 LSU will be the two seed in the 14-team event with No. 5 Oklahoma State as the one seed followed by No. 18 Arizona, No. 20 Alabama, No. 29 Duke, No. 33 Clemson, No. 41 San Diego State, No. 44 Arkansas State, No. 55 West Virginia, No. 57 Florida Golf Coast, No. 67 Saint Mary’s (CA), No. 111 Tarleton State, No. 177 North Dakota State and No. 216 Iona.

Twenty-nine conferences received automatic qualifications, while 52 received at-large selections to the 2026 Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

Last season the Tigers finished ninth overall in the 13-team field at the NCAA Amherst Regional in Amherst, Va. As a freshman Arni Sveinsson finished T4 in the regional with a four-under 206 performance. The Tigers’ last trip to Carlsbad for the NCAA finale came in 2024.

The other regionals set to host are University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga. (Host: Georgia); Bermuda Run Country Club, Bermuda Run, N.C. (Host: Wake Forest); Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas (Host: Texas A&M); OSU Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Host: Ohio State); and Trysting Tree Golf Club, Corvallis, Ore. (Host: Oregon State).

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