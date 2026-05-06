LSU Falls to Georgia in Second Round, 7-3

LEXINGTON, Ky. – No. 18 LSU bows out of the 2026 SEC Tournament with a 7-3 loss to No. 17/13 Georgia on Wednesday night at John Cropp Stadium.

LSU falls to 37-17 on the season, while Georgia advances to the quarterfinals with a 37-17 record.

Jayden Heavener (12-8) received the loss after 3.1 innings with five strikeouts and allowed five runs on six hits.

UGA pitcher Randi Roelling improves to 17-9 in the circle after throwing her 11th complete game of the season. Roelling tallied a season-high 10 strikeouts and gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits. She also walked three batters.

Heavener struck out four of the first seven batters she faced through two innings, including three swinging strikeouts in the opening frame. Georgia adjusted and pushed across two runs in the top of the third with a run-scoring double by Natalie Ray and an RBI single from Jaydyn Goodwin. However, the Tigers responded in the bottom half-inning, tying the game 2-2 with LSU’s first hit of the game, a two-run blast to right field by Sierra Daniel.

The Bulldogs went on to score five unanswered runs to build a 7-2 advantage. Emily Digby put UGA back on top in the fourth, 5-2, with a three-run dinger to center field, and Sarah Gordon and Tyler Ellison cashed in on RBI singles in the top of the seventh.

LSU put the game-tying run on deck in the home half. Char Lorenz led off the inning with a single to left, and Ally Hutchins followed with a double to right. Lorenz scored on that play, advancing home on a throw. Daniel reached on a fielding error, putting runners on the corners with two outs, but Roelling ended the threat with her 10th strikeout of the game.

Up Next

LSU will await its seeding for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The 2026 NCAA Selection Show will be at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 10.

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