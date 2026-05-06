LSU Alum Reed Vial Continues Association With Coach Wade On Basketball Staff

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU player Reed Vial returns to his alma mater as he continues working with Coach Will Wade as Executive Assistant to the Head Coach and Coordinator of External Relations.

Vial will assist with basketball operations and logistics while helping oversee external relations for the program, including marketing, branding, fan engagement, creative strategy and social media initiatives.

He has worked alongside Coach Wade since his return to coaching, serving as a Special Assistant at McNeese during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons before joining the NC State staff during the 2025-26 season.

“It is great to have Reed Vial returning to his alma mater to continuing working with our basketball staff at LSU,” said Coach Wade. “His attention to detail and his knowledge of the many aspects of the way we operate this program makes him a valuable member in our organization.”

A Baton Rouge native, Vial graduated from LSU in 2018 with a degree in finance before earning his MBA with a concentration in sports marketing in 2021.

Vial played two seasons as a walk-on at LSU, first under then-head coach Johnny Jones during the 2016-17 season and then under Coach Wade during the 2017-18 campaign.

Following his playing career, Vial interned at NIKE World Headquarters in basketball sports marketing during the summer of 2018 before returning to LSU as a graduate assistant from 2019-2021.

Prior to returning to coaching, Vial worked with performance technology company Hyperice in Austin, Texas. He also co-founded Baton Rouge-based sneaker and apparel business Footswagg alongside his younger brother, Ryland, helping grow the company from a high school startup into a successful online business specializing in the secondary footwear and apparel market.