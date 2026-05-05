BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior right-hander Zac Cowan was named Tuesday to the Baseball America National Team of the Week for his stellar performances last week in wins over Southeastern Louisiana and South Carolina.

Baseball America recognizes the top performances in the country each week with its College Team of the Week. The honor roll features players at every position, including the top-performing two-way player, and four pitchers.

Cowan, a native of Blythewood, S.C., pitched a combined 10.0 shutout innings over two victories last week, as he earned a relief win over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday and a win over South Carolina as a starter on Sunday.

Cowan threw a total of 155 pitches over 10.0 innings in the two victories, allowing no runs on four hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts. He defeated Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, working 4.0 scoreless innings with two hits, one walk and seven strikeouts over 72 pitches.

He returned to the mound on Sunday versus South Carolina as the Tigers’ starting pitcher, and he blanked the Gamecocks through 6.0 innings with two hits, one walk and seven strikeouts over 83 pitches.

Cowan threw 105 of his 155 pitches (67 percent ) for strikes in his two outings last week.