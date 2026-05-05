Women's Basketball To Play NC State, Villanova At Fort Myers Tip-Off

BATON ROUGE, La. – The full eight-team field for the fifth annual Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off which features LSU Women’s Basketball was announced Tuesday, bringing programs from four major conferences to Southwest Florida in late November.

LSU, NC State, Villanova and Kansas State will compete in the Island Division, while TCU, Indiana, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech will make up the Shell Division. The Tigers will take on NC State and Villanova. LSU holds the 4-1 advantage in the series history with the Wolfpack and 1-0 lead over the Wildcats.

LSU last played Villanova on Nov. 15, 2003, when the Tigers came away with the 63-56 victory. LSU and NC State met most recently in the 2025 NCAA Sweet 16 where the Tigers won 80-73 to advance to a third consecutive Elite Eight.

The event schedule will feature eight predetermined matchups, with each team playing once on Friday, Nov. 27, and once on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College. Game dates and tip times will be announced in the coming weeks.

Multiple participating programs have garnered mention in various “Way Too Early” Top-25 rankings for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Tigers are ranked as high as No. 4 in ESPN’s initial 2026-27 Top 25, with Villanova at No. 20 and NC State at No. 22.

Scripps Sports/ION returns as the event’s broadcast partner, with every game airing nationwide. ION is available in every U.S. television household via pay TV, connected TV, free ad-supported streaming platforms and over-the-air, reaching 128 million homes.

Event travel packages will become available on May 20 and will include tickets to all games of either the Island or Shell Division, hotel accommodations at a host hotel and parking at the venue.

To register to receive updates on travel package sale dates and additional event information, visit www.womensfortmyerstipoff.com/travel. Individual session tickets will go on sale to the public in September.

Island Division

Date Time Matchup TV TBA TBA NC State vs. Kansas State ION TBA TBA NC State vs. LSU ION TBA TBA Villanova vs. LSU ION TBA TBA Villanova vs. Kansas State ION

Shell Division

