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Week 13 National Rankings

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Week 13 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball increases in all national polls, including a push to No. 18 in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

LSU also moved up to No. 17 in both the D1Softball and Softball America polls. The Tigers have an RPI ranking at No. 11, with a No. 8 strength of schedule and a No. 16 non-conference strength of schedule.

LSU went 4-0 last weekend, featuring three shutouts, including a historic 25-0 victory over Auburn. The Fighting Tigers scored 25 runs on 24 hits, marking the most hits and runs against an SEC opponent, and the second-most in program history. Overall, LSU registered a .491 batting average on 56 hits and outscored its opponents 51-2. In the circle, LSU recorded a 0.58 ERA and struck out 23 batters in 24.0 innings. The Tigers’ pitching staff held its opponents to a .151 average in those four games.

LSU is the eighth seed in the 2026 SEC Tournament and enters the postseason on a five-game winning streak. The Tigers will face ninth-seeded Georgia in the second round of the tournament at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 6.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.

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