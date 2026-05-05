Sophomore Arni Sveinsson Named to Team International for 2026 Arnold Palmer Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. – LSU Men’s Golf’s Arni Sveinsson was named to Team International as part of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Cup today live on Golf Channel. The tournament will be played July 3-5 at Tralee Golf Links in West Barrow, Ireland. USA leads the all-time series 15-13-1.

This will be the 30th playing of the matches co-founded by the legendary golfer Arnold Palmer and the Golf Coaches Association of America presented by longtime Palmer partner Rolex.

The Icelander is making his second straight appearance after helping Team International to a win in 2025.

Last year Sveinsson scored two match point wins to help the international team claim the Arnold Palmer Cup which concluded after three days of play and 60 matches at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

This year the sophomore is ranked as the No.11 on amateur golfer in the world according to WAGR and ranked as high as No. 8 in the world this 2025-26 season. Sveinsson has shot 69.83 in 24 rounds of play during the collegiate season, which included a season-best single round of 64 at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Sveinsson has finished top 15 in six tournaments this season, including a tournament win at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational where he went a season-best 13-under 203 (66-70-67).

As announced in December, Sveinsson will be joined in Ireland by LSU Head Coach Jake Amos as he was announced as a co-assistant coach for Team International.

2026 Arnold Palmer Cup Teams

Team International

Nguyen Anh Minh; Oregon State; Fr.; Hanoi, Vietnam

Daniel Bennett; Texas; So.; Pretoria, South Africa

Vanessa Borovilos; Texas A&M; So.; Etobicoke, Canada

George Cannon; Stirling; Sr.; Falkirk, Scotland

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio; Texas A&M; Jr.; Madrid, Spain

Paula Francisco; Florida; Jr.; Madrid, Spain

Connor Graham; Texas Tech; So.; Blairgowrie, Scotland

Veronika Kedronova; Kent State; Jr.; Rožnow pod Radhoštěm, Czech Republic

Lauren Kim; Texas; Jr.; Surrey, Canada

Marie Eline Madsen; NC State; So.; Viborg, Denmark

Rianne Malixi; Duke; Fr.; Manila, Philippines

Maria Jose Marin; Arkansas; Jr; Cali, Colombia

Paula Martín Sampedro; Stanford; Jr.; Madrid, Spain

Caitlin Maurice; St Andrews; Sr.; Ōmokoroa, New Zealand

Malan Potgieter; Louisiana; Sr.; Kirkwood, South Africa

Luke Poulter; Florida; Jr.; Woburn, England

Patience Rhodes; Arizona State; Jr.; Bath, England

Niall Sheils Donegan; North Carolina; Jr.; Glasgow, Scotland

Árni Sveinsson; LSU; So.; Garðabær, Iceland

Zack Swanwick; Florida; So.; Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand

Harry Takis; San Diego State; So.; Brisbane, Australia

Tim Wiedemeyer; Texas Tech, Jr.; Olching, Germany

Coach’s Pick: Jack Buchanan; Southern California; So.; Cape Town, South Africa

Coach’s Pick: Marta Silchenko; Oklahoma State; Jr.; Riga, Latvia

Co-Head Coach: Janice Olivencia; Miami; Caguas, Puerto Rico

Co-Head Coach: Brennan Webb; Tennessee; Bracebridge, Canada

Assistant Coach: Jake Amos; LSU; Leicester, England

Assistant Coach: Veronique Drouin-Luttrell; Oklahoma; Saints-Anges, Canada

Assistant Coach: Matt Walton; Arizona; Lytham St Annes, England

Assistant Coach: Yoshio Yamamoto; South Carolina; Guadalajara, Mexico

Team USA

Kihei Akina; BYU; Fr.; Alpine, Utah

Amely Bochaton; Wingate; So.; Wingate, North Carolina

Kylie Chong; Southern California; So.; Torrance, California

Ryder Cowan; Oklahoma; Jr.; Edmond, Oklahoma

Anna Davis; Auburn; Jr.; Spring Valley, California

Wheaton Ennis; Texas A&M; So.; Eagle, Idaho

Josiah Gilbert; Auburn; Jr.; Prattville, Alabama

William Jennings; Alabama; So.; Greenville, South Carolina

Jasmine Koo; Southern California; So.; Cerritos, California

Chloe Kovelesky; Wake Forest; So.; Boca Raton, Florida

Jonathan McEwen; Washington and Lee; Portsmouth, Virginia

Jacob Modleski; Notre Dame; Jr.; Noblesville, Indiana

Farah O’Keefe; Texas; Jr.; Austin, Texas

Macy Pate; Wake Forest; Jr.; Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Cayden Pope; Auburn; Jr.; Lexington, Kentucky

Megan Propeck; Florida; Sr.; Leawood, Kansas

Kiara Romero; Oregon; Jr.; San Jose, California

Bailey Shoemaker; Southern California; Jr.; Dade City, Florida

Jack Turner; Florida; Jr.; Orlando, Florida

Willy Walsh; Pepperdine; Jr.; San Mateo, California

Avery Weed; Mississippi State; Jr.; Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Connor Williams; Arizona State; Jr.; Escondido, California

Coach’s Pick: Max Herendeen; Illinois; Jr.; Bellevue, Washington

Coach’s Pick: Mackenzie Lee; SMU; Sr.; North Little Rock, Arkansas

Co-Head Coach: Laura Ianello; Texas; Charleston, Illinois

Co-Head Coach: Trey Jones; Florida State; Cullman, Alabama

Assistant Coach: Emily Fletcher; Northwestern; Evanston, Illinois

Assistant Coach: Beth Miller; Northwestern; Dixon, Illinois

Assistant Coach: Bowen Sargent; Virginia; Charlottesville, Virginia

Assistant Coach: Thomas Sutton; Arizona State; Montgomery, Alabama

About the Arnold Palmer Cup

The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and began at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., in 1997. The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of International players. The Palmer Cup has been played at some of the world’s greatest courses, including The Old Course at St. Andrews, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course, Cherry Hills, and Lahinch. Beginning with the 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club, the Palmer Cup is the only major tournament that features men and women playing side-by-side as partners.

Since its inception, over 250 former Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have gone on to earn cards on the PGA, DP World, or LPGA Tours; 46 have represented Europe/International or the USA in the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, or Solheim Cup and more than 100 have claimed over 450 victories on the PGA, DP World, LPGA, or Ladies European Tours. The United States leads the Palmer Cup series 15-13-1.

More than a showcase of golf skill, the Palmer Cup acknowledges and rewards character as well, in line with the principles of its founder and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. Arnold and Winnie Palmer championed causes that were not just about golf, but possible because of golf. They devoted their time away from the game to philanthropy — focused especially on young people — and created a model for other modern athletes to use their influence in service to others. The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation continues the Palmer tradition of impactful philanthropy by uniting the generosity of golfers and fans everywhere to make a difference.

The Arnold Palmer Cup is part of the foundation’s missions to promote youth character development and foster the growth of amateur/collegiate golf. For more information, please visit arnoldpalmercup.com.

About the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation

The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation continues the Palmer family’s mission to champion youth health and development. By continuing their efforts to ensure every child gets the opportunity to live a life well played — through support for nature-focused well-being and character development through golf — the foundation is committed to keeping the Palmer legacy at the forefront of the global conversation of golf and society at large. Learn more at palmerfoundation.org.

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