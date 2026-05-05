Sophomore Arni Sveinsson Named to Team International for 2026 Arnold Palmer Cup
ORLANDO, Fla. – LSU Men’s Golf’s Arni Sveinsson was named to Team International as part of the 2026 Arnold Palmer Cup today live on Golf Channel. The tournament will be played July 3-5 at Tralee Golf Links in West Barrow, Ireland. USA leads the all-time series 15-13-1.
This will be the 30th playing of the matches co-founded by the legendary golfer Arnold Palmer and the Golf Coaches Association of America presented by longtime Palmer partner Rolex.
The Icelander is making his second straight appearance after helping Team International to a win in 2025.
Last year Sveinsson scored two match point wins to help the international team claim the Arnold Palmer Cup which concluded after three days of play and 60 matches at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
This year the sophomore is ranked as the No.11 on amateur golfer in the world according to WAGR and ranked as high as No. 8 in the world this 2025-26 season. Sveinsson has shot 69.83 in 24 rounds of play during the collegiate season, which included a season-best single round of 64 at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.
Sveinsson has finished top 15 in six tournaments this season, including a tournament win at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational where he went a season-best 13-under 203 (66-70-67).
As announced in December, Sveinsson will be joined in Ireland by LSU Head Coach Jake Amos as he was announced as a co-assistant coach for Team International.
2026 Arnold Palmer Cup Teams
Team International
Nguyen Anh Minh; Oregon State; Fr.; Hanoi, Vietnam
Daniel Bennett; Texas; So.; Pretoria, South Africa
Vanessa Borovilos; Texas A&M; So.; Etobicoke, Canada
George Cannon; Stirling; Sr.; Falkirk, Scotland
Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio; Texas A&M; Jr.; Madrid, Spain
Paula Francisco; Florida; Jr.; Madrid, Spain
Connor Graham; Texas Tech; So.; Blairgowrie, Scotland
Veronika Kedronova; Kent State; Jr.; Rožnow pod Radhoštěm, Czech Republic
Lauren Kim; Texas; Jr.; Surrey, Canada
Marie Eline Madsen; NC State; So.; Viborg, Denmark
Rianne Malixi; Duke; Fr.; Manila, Philippines
Maria Jose Marin; Arkansas; Jr; Cali, Colombia
Paula Martín Sampedro; Stanford; Jr.; Madrid, Spain
Caitlin Maurice; St Andrews; Sr.; Ōmokoroa, New Zealand
Malan Potgieter; Louisiana; Sr.; Kirkwood, South Africa
Luke Poulter; Florida; Jr.; Woburn, England
Patience Rhodes; Arizona State; Jr.; Bath, England
Niall Sheils Donegan; North Carolina; Jr.; Glasgow, Scotland
Árni Sveinsson; LSU; So.; Garðabær, Iceland
Zack Swanwick; Florida; So.; Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand
Harry Takis; San Diego State; So.; Brisbane, Australia
Tim Wiedemeyer; Texas Tech, Jr.; Olching, Germany
Coach’s Pick: Jack Buchanan; Southern California; So.; Cape Town, South Africa
Coach’s Pick: Marta Silchenko; Oklahoma State; Jr.; Riga, Latvia
Co-Head Coach: Janice Olivencia; Miami; Caguas, Puerto Rico
Co-Head Coach: Brennan Webb; Tennessee; Bracebridge, Canada
Assistant Coach: Jake Amos; LSU; Leicester, England
Assistant Coach: Veronique Drouin-Luttrell; Oklahoma; Saints-Anges, Canada
Assistant Coach: Matt Walton; Arizona; Lytham St Annes, England
Assistant Coach: Yoshio Yamamoto; South Carolina; Guadalajara, Mexico
Team USA
Kihei Akina; BYU; Fr.; Alpine, Utah
Amely Bochaton; Wingate; So.; Wingate, North Carolina
Kylie Chong; Southern California; So.; Torrance, California
Ryder Cowan; Oklahoma; Jr.; Edmond, Oklahoma
Anna Davis; Auburn; Jr.; Spring Valley, California
Wheaton Ennis; Texas A&M; So.; Eagle, Idaho
Josiah Gilbert; Auburn; Jr.; Prattville, Alabama
William Jennings; Alabama; So.; Greenville, South Carolina
Jasmine Koo; Southern California; So.; Cerritos, California
Chloe Kovelesky; Wake Forest; So.; Boca Raton, Florida
Jonathan McEwen; Washington and Lee; Portsmouth, Virginia
Jacob Modleski; Notre Dame; Jr.; Noblesville, Indiana
Farah O’Keefe; Texas; Jr.; Austin, Texas
Macy Pate; Wake Forest; Jr.; Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Cayden Pope; Auburn; Jr.; Lexington, Kentucky
Megan Propeck; Florida; Sr.; Leawood, Kansas
Kiara Romero; Oregon; Jr.; San Jose, California
Bailey Shoemaker; Southern California; Jr.; Dade City, Florida
Jack Turner; Florida; Jr.; Orlando, Florida
Willy Walsh; Pepperdine; Jr.; San Mateo, California
Avery Weed; Mississippi State; Jr.; Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Connor Williams; Arizona State; Jr.; Escondido, California
Coach’s Pick: Max Herendeen; Illinois; Jr.; Bellevue, Washington
Coach’s Pick: Mackenzie Lee; SMU; Sr.; North Little Rock, Arkansas
Co-Head Coach: Laura Ianello; Texas; Charleston, Illinois
Co-Head Coach: Trey Jones; Florida State; Cullman, Alabama
Assistant Coach: Emily Fletcher; Northwestern; Evanston, Illinois
Assistant Coach: Beth Miller; Northwestern; Dixon, Illinois
Assistant Coach: Bowen Sargent; Virginia; Charlottesville, Virginia
Assistant Coach: Thomas Sutton; Arizona State; Montgomery, Alabama
About the Arnold Palmer Cup
The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and began at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., in 1997. The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of International players. The Palmer Cup has been played at some of the world’s greatest courses, including The Old Course at St. Andrews, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course, Cherry Hills, and Lahinch. Beginning with the 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club, the Palmer Cup is the only major tournament that features men and women playing side-by-side as partners.
Since its inception, over 250 former Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have gone on to earn cards on the PGA, DP World, or LPGA Tours; 46 have represented Europe/International or the USA in the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, or Solheim Cup and more than 100 have claimed over 450 victories on the PGA, DP World, LPGA, or Ladies European Tours. The United States leads the Palmer Cup series 15-13-1.
More than a showcase of golf skill, the Palmer Cup acknowledges and rewards character as well, in line with the principles of its founder and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. Arnold and Winnie Palmer championed causes that were not just about golf, but possible because of golf. They devoted their time away from the game to philanthropy — focused especially on young people — and created a model for other modern athletes to use their influence in service to others. The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation continues the Palmer tradition of impactful philanthropy by uniting the generosity of golfers and fans everywhere to make a difference.
The Arnold Palmer Cup is part of the foundation’s missions to promote youth character development and foster the growth of amateur/collegiate golf. For more information, please visit arnoldpalmercup.com.
About the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation
The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation continues the Palmer family’s mission to champion youth health and development. By continuing their efforts to ensure every child gets the opportunity to live a life well played — through support for nature-focused well-being and character development through golf — the foundation is committed to keeping the Palmer legacy at the forefront of the global conversation of golf and society at large. Learn more at palmerfoundation.org.
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