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LSU Athletics Teams Post Strong APR Scores

by Michael Bonnette
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LSU Athletics Teams Post Strong APR Scores

BATON ROUGE – Success in the classroom and in competition continue to go hand-in-hand at LSU as its athletic teams had another outstanding showing in the most recent release of the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate.

Released on Tuesday, the APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.

For the first time since the establishment of the APR, all of LSU’s teams scored a 960 or better in the multi-year APR rate with six squads earning a perfect 1,000. The six teams earning a multi-year score of 1,000 include gymnastics, women’s tennis, volleyball, men’s cross country, and men’s and women’s golf.

The multi-year APR rate takes into account academic results for each team for 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25.

For the single-year APR, which covers the 2024-25 academic year, LSU had 11 teams earn a perfect score of 1,000.

LSU teams with an APR score of 1,000 in the single-year rate include: men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, football, men’s swimming, women’s basketball, gymnastics, women’s soccer, women’s tennis. and volleyball.

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