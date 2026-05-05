Clopton Listed on the 2026 SEC Softball Community Service Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LSU pitcher Tatum Clopton has been named to the 2026 SEC Softball Community Service Team, announced by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday morning. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Clopton becomes the seventh player in program history to be named to the conference’s community service team multiple times.

Clopton has completed several community service projects this year. She served at Family Zoo Day in Baton Rouge with the Down Syndrome Awareness Group, where she checked in families and interacted with the members in the group throughout the day. She also volunteered at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, visiting patients, playing games, and engaging with them during their stays. At the Sweet Smiles Packing Party for the hospital, she helped fundraise and distribute Valentine’s Day-themed toys. Additionally, Clopton participated in the MLK Day of Service with the Gardere Initiative, beautified the area, and supported athletic department projects like the Thankful Tiger Food Drive and Geaux Teal Day, which benefit the LSU Food Pantry and raise awareness of ovarian cancer, respectively. Clopton continues to serve in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and was this year’s Executive Director of Special Events, where she planned community service events for LSU student-athletes throughout the year.

On the field, the fifth-year senior has a 7-1 record with a 2.53 ERA behind 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched. Clopton has held opposing batters to a .224 average.