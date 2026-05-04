BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior right-hander Zac Cowan was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week Monday by the league office.

Cowan shared the honor with Dylan Volantis of Texas.

Cowan, a native of Blythewood, S.C., pitched a combined 10.0 shutout innings over two victories last week, as he earned a relief win over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday and a win over South Carolina as a starter on Sunday.

He threw a total of 155 pitches over 10.0 innings in the two victories, allowing no runs on four hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts. Cowan defeated Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, working 4.0 scoreless innings with two hits, one walk and seven strikeouts over 72 pitches.

He returned to the mound on Sunday versus South Carolina as the Tigers’ starting pitcher, and he blanked the Gamecocks through 6.0 innings with two hits, one walk and seven strikeouts over 83 pitches.

Cowan threw 105 of his 155 pitches (67 percent ) for strikes in his two outings last week.