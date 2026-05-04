LSU Basketball Announces Greg Goldin as Chief Of Staff And Director of Performance

BATON ROUGE — Greg Goldin, who has served on Will Wade’s staff at several locations, returns to Baton Rouge and LSU in the position of Chief of Staff and Director of Performance for the LSU men’s basketball program, it was announced on Monday.

Goldin was most recently “Chief of Staff and Director of Pack Performance” for the NC State basketball program during the 2025-26 season.

As Director of Pack Performance he supervised a support staff focusing on athletic, academic and mental development for players, ensuring a unified approach from coaches to nutrition and sports medicine, aiming to build support systems and remove roadblocks for peak performance.

As chief of staff at LSU, he will be a central decision-making partner to drive program strategy, organizational alignment and daily operational execution. He will lead and oversee all high-performance functions, including strength and conditioning, sports medicine, nutrition and mental performance.

Goldin will act as the primary liaison between the men’s basketball program and athletics administration, facilitating alignment on strategic initiatives, resources and program priorities. He will oversee performance technology, facility planning and resource allocation to support a best-in-class training and recovery environment and will contribute to recruiting strategy through performance evaluation, profiling and long-term development projections.

“Greg Goldin is a welcome addition back at LSU,” said Coach Wade. “He will continue many of the off-court responsibilities he had last year, but will also help in our organizational and operational aspects of the program. His knowledge of many important areas will be a valuable asset moving forward for LSU Basketball.”

Goldin spent four seasons (2017-21) with Coach Wade previously at LSU as the team’s Strength and Conditioning Coach. He previously also worked with Coach Wade at Chattanooga (2013-15), VCU (2015-17), and most recently at NC State (2024-25).

Goldin was the men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach at Chattanooga and the men’s basketball sports performance director at VCU. He was the director of strength and conditioning for men’s and women’s basketball at Murray State during the 2012-13 season.

After leaving LSU in 2021, he spent two years as a human performance manager with the US Navy Special Operations. Goldin oversaw the human performance program with a focus on readiness, resilience and lethality of personnel while designing and implementing testing parameters for effectiveness of such programs.

Goldin then served from 2023-25 as strength and conditioning coach for Penn State men’s basketball, giving him more than a decade of Division I basketball work in strength and conditioning experience.

Goldin is a New York native, earning his bachelor’s degree in health, physical education and human performance from Canisius in 2011 and his master’s degree in sports leadership from VCU in 2012. He holds a SCCC certification.