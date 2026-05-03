Naz Reid Named Winner of LABC's Bob Pettit Award

BATON ROUGE – Naz Reid, whose Minnesota Timberwolves team opens the second round of Western Conference NBA playoffs on Monday, was named the top professional player from a state school Saturday night at the annual Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches banquet at the Baton Rouge Marriott.

Reid won the award for the third time in the last four years and for the second consecutive season for his play for Minnesota.

Reid’s team defeated the Denver Nuggets in six games and now faces the San Antonio Spurs in the semifinal round of the Western Conference.

Reid was part of a Southeastern Conference championship team in 2018-19 at LSU that advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. While not drafted in the NBA Draft of 2019, he signed with Minnesota for the NBA Summer League and later signed a two-way contract that has resulted in two contract extensions, the last in 2025.

This season, Reid, from Roselle, New Jersey averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 77 games. For his career, he has played 483 career games, playing 11.9 points per game.

In the opening round series win over Denver, Reid had four double figure scoring games, including 15 in the Thursday series clinching win.