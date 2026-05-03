LSU Shuts Out South Carolina, 7-0, in Series Finale

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior right-hander Zac Cowan blanked South Carolina through 6.0 innings on Sunday as the Tigers defeated the Gamecocks, 7-0, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to complete a sweep of three-game series.

LSU improved to 29-21 overall with its fourth straight victory, and the Tigers moved to 9-15 in the SEC. South Carolina dropped to 22-27 overall and 7-17 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Tulane in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“Our players did a great job today, I’m very proud of them,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We played three baseball games in the span of about 28 hours, and we needed to win these games. The way they played this weekend makes Tuesday’s game important, and they earned the right to have Tuesday’s game matter, and I’m excited about that.”

Cowan (3-3) fired 6.0 shutout innings on Sunday, limiting South Carolina to two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

“Zac is a special player, one of my favorite players that I’ve ever coached in my entire career,” Johnson said. “He’s just a winner; it was an important game today, the team needed him to give everything he had, and he did. He really came through and really simplified the game for us.”

Relievers Santiago Garcia and Gavin Guidry combined to complete the shutout, scattering three hits over the final 3.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

South Carolina starting pitcher Alex Valentin (1-3) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs on four hits in 4.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

LSU opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning when designated hitter Omar Serna Jr. launched a two-run homer, his seventh dinger of the season.

The Tigers extended the lead to 4-0 in the fifth when catcher Cade Arrambide lifted a sacrifice fly, and pinch hitter Tanner Reaves delivered an RBI single.

LSU added two more runs in the sixth, as the Tigers capitalized on a South Carolina error and Serna Jr. produced a run-scoring groundout.

Second baseman Jack Ruckert’s RBI single in the seventh increased the margin to 7-0.