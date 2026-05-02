LSU Sweeps Doubleheader Against South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. – Freshman right-hander Marcos Paz limited South Carolina to one run through 5.0 innings Saturday night, pacing LSU to a 7-3 win over South Carolina and a sweep of an SEC doubleheader in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Sophomore right-hander William Schmidt fired 6.0 innings in Game 1 and allowed just one run on five hits, as the Tigers posted a 6-1 victory over the Gamecocks in Saturday’s opener.

LSU improved to 27-21 overall, 8-15 in the SEC, while South Carolina dropped to 22-26 overall and 7-16 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“These were the best games our team has played this season,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “and I’m really proud of our players for playing a really clean brand of baseball with solid fundamentals. We were very team-oriented and reached the standard at which we want to operate.”

Paz (1-2) earned his first career collegiate victory, allowing one run on just one hit in 5.0 innings with three walks and eight strikeouts. Right-hander Deven Sheerin worked the final 4.0 innings – allowing just two unearned runs – to pick up his fourth save of the season.

“Marcos was outstanding today and gave us a tremendous start,” Johnson said. “That’s what is going to happen here for the next three years with him. He’s got his arm back up and re-booted following Tommy John surgery (as a high school senior), and he gave us exactly what we needed today.”

The Tigers collected 13 hits in Game 2, including a two-run homer by first baseman Mason Braun and a solo shot by catcher Cade Arrambide, his 14th dinger of the year.

Arrambide also singled twice and scored three runs, and designated hitter Omar Serna Jr. was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

South Carolina starting pitcher Brandon Stone (5-3) was charged with the loss in the nightcap, as he surrendered four runs on six hits in 4.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

Schmidt (5-4) pitched brilliantly in Game 1, giving up just one run on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts, firing 97 pitches. Right-hander Grant Fontenot recorded his third save of the season, blanking the Gamecocks over the final 3.0 innings with one hit, no walks and four strikeouts.

“William did a great job today in controlling the count,” Johnson said. “When he got behind, he was able to come back, get some swings, and get some weak contact.”

Arrambide, centerfielder Derek Curiel and shortstop Steven Milam each delivered two RBI to lead the Tigers’ offense in the opening game.

South Carolina starter Amp Phillips (3-6) was charged with the loss after allowing six runs – five earned – on eight hits in 6.0 innings with four walks and three strikeouts.