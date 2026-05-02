LSU Claims No. 8 Seed in the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU softball team will be the No. 8 seed in the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament, which takes place May 5-9 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

LSU will face No. 9 seed Georgia in the second round of the tournament at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 6. All SEC Tournament games will be televised on SEC Network except for the semifinals and championship game, which will air on ESPN. Fans can view the entire 2026 SEC Tournament bracket here.

LSU boasts a 48-28 record in the SEC Tournament, logging the most wins in the history of the league’s tournament. The Bayou Bengals have reached the tournament finals 11 times, which is the most of any SEC team. LSU’s last final appearance was in 2017, and the Tigers have hoisted five SEC Tournament Championship titles (1999, 2001-2002, 2004, and 2007), the third-most tournament titles in league history behind Alabama and Florida, each with six.

The Tigers finished the 2026 regular season with a 37-16 record, including a 13-11 mark in SEC contests. LSU will take a five-game winning streak into postseason play.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.