Post Malone & Live Nation Cancel Tour Dates Including Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE — The first month of Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2 featuring Post Malone and Jelly Roll has been cancelled, the artist announced via social media on Friday afternoon.

Post Malone said in a social media post Friday evening that he’s pushing back the start of his tour to continue work on new music.

The Tour announced cancellation of five shows – including Baton Rouge on May 23 – and the rescheduling of another.

All ticket orders placed through the LSU Athletics Ticket Office will be refunded at 100 percent to customer of record’s original method of payment. Refunds include all tickets, fees, order charges, and VIP Packages for the scheduled show.

Tickets purchased via SeatGeek will also be automatically refunded. There is no need for buyers to contact SeatGeek directly.

Customers who had tickets transferred or purchased from a third party will need to contact the original seller regarding a refund.

Refunds will be issued within 15-20 business days.

LSU is looking forward to bringing more events to campus for the Death Valley Live series in the future.

Fans are encouraged to email tickets@lsu.edu with any questions.