BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-South Carolina baseball game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Friday has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday – the teams will play Game 1 of the series at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, and they will play Game 2 of the series at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

Fans should present their Friday game ticket for admission to Saturday’s 1 p.m. CT game, and they should present their Saturday game ticket for admission to Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. CT game.

Game 3 of the series will be played at 2 p.m. CT Sunday, as originally scheduled.

All three games of the LSU-South Carolina series will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

This Weekend’s LSU-South Carolina Baseball Series

Saturday, May 2

• Game 1 @ 1 p.m. CT

• Game 2 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, May 3

• Game 3 @ 2 p.m. CT