LSU Women's Golf Team Earns Seventh-Straight NCAA Regional Bid

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team advanced to NCAA Regional play for the seventh straight year when the field of 72 teams was announced Wednesday afternoon on The Golf Channel.

The Tigers have made the NCAA Regional field every year since 2019 (not including 2020 when the season was suspended by the NCAA because of the global pandemic) and was assigned this year to the NCAA Regional in Waco, Texas.

The tournament, scheduled for May 11-13, will be played at the Ridgewood Country Club in Waco. The top five teams in each of six regionals advance to the NCAA Championship Tournament later in May in Carlsbad, California.

LSU will be the sixth seed in the 12-team event with Texas A&M (No. 4 national ranking) the one seed followed by Oregon (8), Tennessee (16 SEC Champion), SMU (21), Baylor (26), LSU (36), TCU (42), Tulsa (49 American Champion), Colorado (51), North Arizona (77 Big Sky Champion), Tarleton State (151 WAC Champion) and Prairie View (244 SWAC Champion).

“This regional is a closer regional than we’ve been to the last few years,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “The last time we went to regionals in Texas was at Texas A&M and we won. So we have good vibes in Texas. Talking to the team before the selection a lot of them were taking Waco as one of the sites they’d like to go to.

“You know the saying among coaches is ‘regionals are going to regional,’ and that something is always going to happen. You need to be able to handle adversity. You need to be able to handle whatever is thrown your way. Wherever you go, you need to play well. We’re going to take the next few days before we leave to be as prepared as we can to advance.”

Twenty-nine conferences received automatic qualification to the 2026 Division I Women’s Golf Championships.

Two of the last three years, LSU has come from outside the top five in the final round to advance to the national championships as part of the school’s record run of five straight years of advancing to the national championship tournament.

“We have been spoiled the last couple of years being the one or two seed, and this is the first time in a while that we’ve been outside the top five,” Runion said. “I think we are going to use that as more motivation. On paper, we’re certainly capable of being a lot higher ranked seed. We have not displayed that with our play this year, but now’s a good time to do that. Regardless of where you are ranked or where you are, everybody’s starting off a zero at regionals, and you have got to play well no matter where you are to advance.”

The Ridgewood Country Club will play at a par of 70 and a maximum yardage of 6,094. The Country Club was established in 1947 around Lake Waco. The primary layout of the course was established in 1963 after the lake was expanded and the course was redesigned.

The other regionals will take place at the same time at University of Michigan Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan; UNC Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky; Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California; and, Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.

The complete list of qualifying teams and individuals:

Waco Regional Site

The Waco Regional will be played at Ridgewood Country Club in Waco, Texas and will be hosted by

Baylor.

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Texas A&M

2. Oregon

3. Tennessee (Southeastern Conference)

4. SMU

5. Baylor

6. LSU

7. TCU

8. Tulsa (American Conference)

9. Colorado

10. Northern Arizona (Big Sky Conference)

11. Tarleton State (Western Athletic Conference)

12. Prairie View A&M (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Ryann Honea, Abilene Christian

2. Grace Quintanilla, Texas State

3. Malisone Chanthapanya, North Texas

4. Yvonne Chamness, Texas State

5. Bouquet Subsomboon, North Texas

6. Sara Pihlajamaki, Houston Christian (Southland Conference)

Ann Arbor Regional Site

The Ann Arbor Regional will be played at the University of Michigan Golf Course in Ann Arbor,

Michigan and will be hosted by Michigan.

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Southern California (Big Ten Conference)

2. Duke

3. Central Florida

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Northwestern

7. Kansas

8. Texas Tech

9. UNLV (Mountain West Conference)

10. Columbia (The Ivy League)

11. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

12. Oakland (Horizon League)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Trinity Beth, Georgia

2. Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

3. Mariana Mesones, Minnesota

4. Alexis Vakasiuola, Grand Canyon

5. Lauren Sung, Michigan

6. Yanah Rolston, IU Indy (Horizon League)

Chapel Hill Regional Site

The Chapel Hill Regional will be played at UNC Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

and will be hosted by North Carolina.

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Texas

2. North Carolina

3. Mississippi State

4. Oklahoma State

5. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)

6. Virginia

7. Michigan State

8. NC State

9. High Point (Big South Conference)

10. Furman (Southern Conference)

11. Richmond (Atlantic 10 Conference)

12. Howard (Northeast Conference)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Pinky Chaisilprungruang, Charlotte (American Conference)

2. Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Princeton (The Ivy League)

3. Victoria Levy, University of North Carolina Wilmington (Coastal Athletic Association)

4. Zoe Duval, Appalachian State

5. Caroline Patterson, UNC Asheville (Big South Conference)

6. Norah Seidl, Montana State (Big Sky Conference)

Louisville Regional Site

The Louisville Regional will be played at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville,

Kentucky and will be hosted by Louisville.

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Arkansas

2. Auburn

3. Iowa State (Big 12 Conference)

4. Mississippi

5. Houston

6. Virginia Tech

7. Kansas State

8. Indiana

9. College of Charleston (Coastal Athletic Association)

10. Xavier (Big East Conference)

11. Western Kentucky (Conference USA)

12. Murray State (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Eila Galitsky, South Carolina

2. Barbara Car, Old Dominion (Sun Belt Conference)

3. Maylis Lamoure, South Carolina

4. Maria Jose Barragan, BYU

5. Isabella Johnson, Middle Tennessee

6. Sloane Biddle, Belmont (Missouri Valley Conference)

Stanford Regional Site

The Stanford Regional will be played at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California and will be

hosted by Stanford.

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Stanford (Atlantic Coast Conference)

2. Pepperdine (West Coast Conference)

3. Vanderbilt

4. Arizona State

5. Missouri

6. Arizona

7. Cal State Fullerton

8. Illinois

9. Oregon State

10. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)

11. South Dakota State (The Summit League)

12. Navy (Patriot League)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

2. Leia Chung, Boise State (Mountain West Conference)

3. Kelsey Kim, Santa Clara

4. Adora Liu, California

5. Eva Pett, San Francisco

6. Madison Le, Long Beach State (Big West Conference)

Tallahassee Regional Site

The Tallahassee Regional will be played at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida and

will be hosted by Florida State.

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Florida

2. Wake Forest

3. UCLA

4. Florida State

5. Eastern Michigan

6. Kentucky

7. Purdue

8. Clemson

9. ULM (Sun Belt Conference)

10. North Florida (Atlantic Sun Conference)

11. Little Rock (Ohio Valley Conference)

12. UTRGV (Southland Conference)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Vairana Heck, South Carolina

2. Natachanok Tunwannarux, Alabama

3. Molly McLean, South Carolina

4. Vanessa Zhang, Harvard

5. Isaki Sakashita, Stetson

6. Carmen Fletcher, Alabama State (Southwestern Athletic Conference)