LSU Defeats UNO, 10-7, in Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning Tuesday night to erase a 4-2 deficit, as the Tigers posted a 10-7 over New Orleans in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 24-18 on the season, while UNO dropped to 17-26.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Friday when they face Mississippi State in Game 1 of an SEC series in Starkville, Miss. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

LSU reliever Connor Benge (2-0) was credited with the win, as he recorded the final out of the top of the fifth inning with a strikeout prior to the Tigers’ outburst in the bottom of the frame.

UNO reliever Luke Hymel (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed seven runs on five hits in 0.2 inning with two walks and one strikeout.

All seven runs scored by LSU in the fifth inning came with two outs, as the Tigers sent 11 batters to the plate and grabbed a 9-4 lead.

“We had four two-out RBI hits in that inning, and that’s awesome,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I don’t recall a lot of those types of innings, so that was great to see. We just had really quality competitive at-bats.”

The uprising was highlighted by a two-run double by shortstop Steven Milam, a two-run single by designated hitter Omar Serna Jr., an RBI single by pinch hitter Mason Braun and a two-run single by second baseman Jack Ruckert.

The Tigers scored the first run of the game in the third inning when rightfielder William Patrick lined an RBI double. After UNO plated two runs in the top of the fourth, catcher Cade Arrambide launched his 11th homer of the season in the bottom of the frame to tie the contest at 2-2.