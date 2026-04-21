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Gallery: Softball vs Ole Miss

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Gallery: Softball vs Ole Miss

Game 1

Sierra Daniel, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Ci'ella Pickett, Maddox McKee, Destiny Harris, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
| Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
| Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Cece Cellura | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
| Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tori Edwards, Kylee Edwards, Destiny Harris, Char Lorenz, Sierra Daniel, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Rylie Johnson, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tori Edwards, Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
| Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe

Game 2

Char Lorenz | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Avery Hodge, Kylee Edwards, Tori Edwards, Char Lorenz, Sierra Daniel, Alix Franklin, Rylie Johnson, Jalia Lassiter, Ally Hutchins, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Rylie Johnson, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Cece Cellula, Jayden Heavener, Destiny Harris, Char Lorenz | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Ally Hutchins, Ci’ella Pickett | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Cece Cellula, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
| Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Sierra Daniel, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Paytn Monticell | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
| Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jada Phillips, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jada Phillips, Tori Edwards, Jayden Heavener, Avery Hodge | Photo by: Sammie Francis

Game 3

Ashlin Mowery, Paytn Monticelli, Cece Cellura, Lauryn Soeken, Cali Deal, Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Char Lorenz, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Alix Franklin, Ci'ella Picket | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jada Phillips | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jada Phillips | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jalia Lassiter, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
| Photo by: Bransen Phillips

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