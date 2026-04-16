Texas A&M Aggies (28-7, 9-5 SEC) at LSU Fighting Tigers (23-15, 6-9 SEC)

DATES/TIMES (TV)

• Friday, April 17 @ 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

• Saturday, April 18 @ 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

• Sunday, April 19 @ 1 p.m. CT (ESPN)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

TAMU – No. 7 (USA Today), No. 9 (Baseball America), No. 10 (D1 Baseball)

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M leads the all-time series with LSU – which began in 1907 – 34-32-1 … the Tigers posted 2-1 series victories over the Aggies in 2023 in Bryan-College Station and in 2024 in Baton Rouge; however, the Aggies won two of three games over LSU last season (May 2-4) in Bryan-College Station … LSU then faced Texas A&M in the 2025 SEC Tournament, and the Tigers posted a 4-3 win over TAMU … the series is tied, 19-19, in the 38 games played between the schools since Texas A&M began playing baseball in the SEC in 2013 … LSU is 8-7 vs. Texas A&M in its SEC regular-season games played in Baton Rouge since the Aggies joined the SEC.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. RH Casan Evans (2-1, 4.91 ERA, 47.2 IP, 23 BB, 68 SO)

TAMU – Jr. LH Shane Sdao (3-2, 5.77 ERA, 48.1 IP, 12 BB, 58 SO)

Game 2

LSU – So. RH William Schmidt (4-3, 3.22 ERA, 44.2 IP, 18 BB, 63 SO)

TAMU – So. RH Aiden Sims (6-0, 3.56 ERA, 48.0 IP, 15 BB, 51 SO)

Game 3

LSU – TBA

TAMU – TBA

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We need to play better baseball; I know that’s simplistic, but that’s what has to happen. It’s one-thousand percent about the way we play. You have to pitch well, defend, and excel in timely or situational hitting. This team has won games when it’s done that, but it hasn’t done it enough. I think there is plenty of better baseball in us, and it’s our job to execute.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU is 23-15 overall, 6-9 in the SEC … the Tigers posted a 4-2 win over Northwestern State on Tuesday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … LSU is No. 7 in the SEC in team batting average (.285), and the Tigers are No. 4 in the league in home runs with 63.

• The LSU pitching staff is No. 1 in the nation this season in strikeouts with 453; the Tigers led the nation in strikeouts in both 2024 (798) and in 2025 (760).

• Freshman first baseman Mason Braun led LSU at the plate in the Ole Miss series last weekend, batting .455 (5-for-11) in three games with one double and one run scored … he was 3-for-4 with a double in last Friday’s game at Ole Miss, tying his career high for hits that he first accomplished on February 20 versus Indiana.

• LSU hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats last Sunday at Ole Miss, accomplishing the feat for the second time in a week … centerfielder Derek Curiel, designated hitter Cade Arrambide and rightfielder Jake Brown homered in consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning on Sunday, reducing a 7-0 Ole Miss lead to 7-3 in an inning where the Tigers eventually tied the score at 7-7 … LSU also hit back-to-back-to-back home runs on April 5 at Tennessee, with Arrambide, third baseman John Pearson and second baseman Seth Dardar homering in three consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning.

• Rightfielder Jake Brown has four homers and eight RBI in LSU’s last five games … Brown leads the team with 15 home runs and 49 RBI on the year … he is No. 2 in the SEC in home runs (16), No. 3 in RBI (49), No. 6 in runs scored (43), No. 8 in base hits (49), No. 10 in slugging pct. (.684).

• Centerfielder Derek Curiel is hitting .450 (18-for-40) in LSU’s last 10 games with one triple, four homers, 17 RBI, 14 runs and two steals… Curiel leads LSU in batting average at .362, and he has produced eight doubles, two triples, five homers, 39 RBI and 41 runs … Curiel is No. 3 in the SEC in hits (54) and No. 2 in triples (2) … he is batting .356 (21-for-59) in SEC games with one 2B, two 3B, three HR and 17 RBI.

• Catcher/DH Cade Arrambide has reached base safely in 15 straight games, and he has a current six-game hitting streak … Arrambide is batting .389 (7-for-18) in LSU’s last five games with one double, one homer, two RBI and two runs scored.

• Shortstop Steven Milam has committed just one error all season in 140 chances, producing a .993 fielding percentage … Milam is No. 6 in the SEC in hit-by-pitch (11), and he is No. 7 in the league in at-bats with 147 on the year … he has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 15 games … Milam is batting .333 in LSU’s last 10 games with three homers, three doubles, six RBI and 10 runs.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

• Texas A&M is 28-7 overall, and the Aggies are tied with Texas for second place in the SEC standings with a 9-5 mark, 1.5 games behind first-place Georgia … Texas A&M won two games over Texas last weekend in College Station, and Game 3 was canceled due to inclement weather.

• The Aggies are No. 3 in the SEC with a .316 team batting average … Texas A&M is paced offensively by outfielder Caden Sorrell, who is batting .368 with 12 doubles, 17 homers and 57 RBI … INF/OF Gavin Grahovac is batting .360 with 11 homers, three triples, 10 homers and 49 RBI, and infielder Nico Partida is hitting .351 with seven doubles, 11 homers and 37 RBI.

• The Aggies pitching staff has recorded 298 strikeouts in 291.0 innings while allowing 52 home runs and a .260 opponent batting average … Texas A&M is No. 13 in the SEC with a 4.73 cumulative ERA.