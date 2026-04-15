Track & Field Splitting to California and Florida for Two-Meet Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is splitting up this week to head to both the east and west coasts. The distance team went to California for the Bryan Clay Invitational, and the rest of the team went to Florida for the Tom Jones Invitational.

Bryan Clay Invitational (04/16-04/18)

Live Results | Meet Information

The Tigers will have 18 entries this week at the Bryan Clay Invitational. FloTrack will be the streaming home for all three days of the meet this week. All days of the stream will be found here.

Tom Jones Memorial Invitational (04/17-04/18)

Live Results | Meet Information

LSU will have 46 entries for the Tom Jones Invitational this weekend. SEC Network+ will be the streaming home for both days of the meet in Gainesville this weekend. Friday will be streamed here, while Saturday’s portion will be streamed here.

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s 10,000 Meter @ Bryan Clay

The first 10,000-meter races of the year will come this weekend in California for the Tigers. The trio of Abigael Chemnagei, Edna Chepkemoi and Ella Chesnut are all set to take on the stacked race. Chepkemoi and Chesnut hold the No. 1 and No. 2 times in LSU performance-list history of 32:10.75 and 32:46.56. Chemnagei is bound to make the LSU top-10 list with her event debut.

Women’s 200 Meter Invite @ Tom Jones

A very anticipated debut this weekend will be Shawnti Jackson’s first crack at the 200 meter since joining the Tigers. In her LSU debut at the Hurricane Invitational, she clocked the collegiate record of 35.89 seconds, shaving half a second off the previous collegiate record of 35.41 seconds. Jackson will be joined by Athaleyha Hinckson and Keliza Smith in the invite section of the 200m.

Men’s 400 Meter Invite @ Tom Jones

In his lone 400 meter on U.S. soil this outdoor season, freshman Malachi Austin clocked a top 10 time of the nation of 45.37 seconds. Austin is reappearing in the event and looking to get even closer to the sub-45 second barrier. Joining Austin in the event will be Grant Buckmiller and Amal Glasgow who both have gone under 46 seconds already this season.

Women’s 100 Meter Invite @ Tom Jones

The Tigers are waiting for junior Tima Godbless to explode in the 100 meter this season, an event that has seen her clock a legal PR of 10.91 seconds. The last two weeks she has clocked the identical time of 11.37 seconds, one with wind and one against. She is bound to break out and alongside her will be the freshman sensation Athaleyha Hinckson.

Women’s Discus Invite @ Tom Jones

The No. 4 discus thrower in the nation, Princesse Hyman, will be returning to the field as she takes on her pet event. This will be Hyman’s first meet since the Hurricane Invitational in March. She holds a personal best and LSU record of 59.90 meters (196-6) from the season opener.

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