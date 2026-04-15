Men’s Golf’s Jace Long Named Finalist for 2026 Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award

NORMAN, Okla. – LSU Men’s Golf’s assistant coach, Jace Long, was named a finalist for the 2026 Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award presented by TaylorMade Golf Company.

The Strickland Award is presented annually to the NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, or NJCAA assistant coach that, among other things, has excelled in working with their student-athletes both on the course and in the classroom.

Two assistant coaches, one Division I and one non-Division I, will be named 2026 Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award presented by TaylorMade Golf Company recipients. Dustin Groves of Virginia, Noah Goldman of North Carolina, Jace Long of LSU, Gustavo Morantes of Arkansas, and James Vargas of Texas Tech are the Division I finalists. Arrianna Custodio of Cal State East Bay (NCAA Division II), Troy Nielsen of Cal State San Bernardino (NCAA Division II), and David Rosenbaum of Meridian (NJCAA Division II) are the non-Division I finalists.

LSU is ranked seventh via Scoreboard Powered by Clippd and hasn’t finished outside the top four in Long’s second season with the Tigers. They’ve carded three team victories with five other top-three finishes and are led by three Tigers ranked inside the top 70 via Scoreboard Powered by Clippd.

Sophomore Árni Sveinsson won the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational on October 20 and leads the team with a current 69.52 scoring average. LSU has earned five Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar, three PING All-Southeast Region, two PING All-America, and two All-SEC honors with Long on staff. Algot Kleen was named SEC Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-SEC, and PING Second Team All-America in 2025 while Sveinsson was a PING Third Team All-American, Arnold Palmer Cup participant, and GCAA All-Freshman Team representative.

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