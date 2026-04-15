Beach Ranked No.13 In Recent AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 13 in the AVCA week eight poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 108 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off a 4-0 weekend at the Battle on the Bayou in Baton Rouge, La. The Sandy Tigs are on the road this weekend for the Gulf Front Invitational, April 17-18, in Clearwater Beach, Fla. LSU will Mercer, USF, FGCU and Florida State.

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA (13) 449 25-4 2 2 Stanford (10) 444 30-3 1 3 USC 402 26-7 4 4 Texas 401 20-6 3 5 Florida State 363 25-2 5 6 Cal Poly 354 23-7 6 7 California 311 20-9 9 8 TCU 305 16-9 7 9 Loyola Marymount 281 22-10 8 10 Long Beach State 243 20-10 10 11 Grand Canyon 225 18-10 13 12 Arizona State 210 17-12 12 13 LSU 197 17-13 11 14 Stetson 150 21-8 15 15 FAU 121 17-11 16 16 Hawai’i 106 17-12 14 17 South Carolina 88 18-7 18 18 North Florida 76 15-13 17 19 Washington 29 16-11 NR 20 Arizona 26 18-8 20

Others receiving votes: Boise State (19), UAB (14), Tulane (4), Florida Gulf Coast (4)

Dropped Out: Boise

Next Poll: April 21