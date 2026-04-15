Beach Ranked No.13 In Recent AVCA Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 13 in the AVCA week eight poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 108 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off a 4-0 weekend at the Battle on the Bayou in Baton Rouge, La. The Sandy Tigs are on the road this weekend for the Gulf Front Invitational, April 17-18, in Clearwater Beach, Fla. LSU will Mercer, USF, FGCU and Florida State.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA (13)
|449
|25-4
|2
|2
|Stanford (10)
|444
|30-3
|1
|3
|USC
|402
|26-7
|4
|4
|Texas
|401
|20-6
|3
|5
|Florida State
|363
|25-2
|5
|6
|Cal Poly
|354
|23-7
|6
|7
|California
|311
|20-9
|9
|8
|TCU
|305
|16-9
|7
|9
|Loyola Marymount
|281
|22-10
|8
|10
|Long Beach State
|243
|20-10
|10
|11
|Grand Canyon
|225
|18-10
|13
|12
|Arizona State
|210
|17-12
|12
|13
|LSU
|197
|17-13
|11
|14
|Stetson
|150
|21-8
|15
|15
|FAU
|121
|17-11
|16
|16
|Hawai’i
|106
|17-12
|14
|17
|South Carolina
|88
|18-7
|18
|18
|North Florida
|76
|15-13
|17
|19
|Washington
|29
|16-11
|NR
|20
|Arizona
|26
|18-8
|20
Others receiving votes: Boise State (19), UAB (14), Tulane (4), Florida Gulf Coast (4)
Dropped Out: Boise
Next Poll: April 21