Week 10 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball continues to trend upward as the club moves to No. 17 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll but takes a step back to No. 22 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

LSU also increased its ranking to No. 15 in the Softball America Poll and No. 18 in the D1Softball Poll, moving up three and two spots, respectively. Additionally, the Tigers have an RPI ranking of No. 15, which includes a No. 7 strength of schedule and a No. 8 non-conference strength of schedule.

The Tigers went 3-1 last weekend, including a 2-1 series win against then No. 12/11 Arizona for their second Top 25 series win this season. Over four games, LSU batted .290 with 27 hits and outscored its opponents 18-7. Meanwhile, the pitching staff dominated with a 1.30 ERA, recording 20 strikeouts and holding opposing batters to a .188 average over 27 innings. Notably, the staff limited Arizona’s high-powered offense to a .200 average and posted a 1.33 ERA with 12 strikeouts.

Looking ahead, LSU is fired up to jump back into SEC competition right after Tuesday night’s game at UL Lafayette, taking on Ole Miss in an exciting three-game series April 17-19 at Tiger Park.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.