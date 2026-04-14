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Gallery: Softball vs Louisiana

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Gallery: Softball vs Louisiana
Jada Phillips | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Ashlin Mowery | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter, Beth Torina | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Mac Brod
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Mac Brod
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Mac Brod
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Mac Brod
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mac Brod
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Mac Brod
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Mac Brod
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Mac Brod
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Mac Brod
Destiny Harris | Photo by: Mac Brod
Rylie Johnson | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Mac Brod
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Mac Brod

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Gallery: Softball vs Central Arkansas

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