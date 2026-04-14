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Gallery: Softball vs Central Arkansas

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Gallery: Softball vs Central Arkansas
| Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Cali Deal | Photo by: Gabi Roller
Rylie Johnson, Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Gabi Roller

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