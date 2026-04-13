Northwestern State Demons (23-13) at LSU Fighting Tigers (22-15)

DATE/TIME (TV/ONLINE)

• Tuesday, April 14 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NORTHWESTERN STATE

LSU leads the series with Northwestern State, 61-14, and the Tigers have won 24 of the past 28 matchups; however, the Demons have won three of the last six meetings with the Tigers … Northwestern State defeated LSU on April 22 of last season, 13-3, in Baton Rouge … LSU won the matchups with NSU in 2024 (6-5), 2023 (14-4) and 2022 (19-7) after the Demons had won two in a row over LSU – a 7-3 victory on May 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, and a 3-1 win on March 12, 2019, in Natchitoches … the Demons’ other win in their past 28 games versus LSU was a 5-2 victory on April 12, 2011, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• Freshman first baseman Mason Braun led LSU at the plate in the Ole Miss series, batting .455 (5-for-11) in three games with one double and one run scored … for the entire four-game week, Braun hit .429 (6-for-14) with one double and two runs scored … he was 3-for-4 with a double in Friday’s game at Ole Miss, tying his career high for hits that he first accomplished on February 20 versus Indiana.

• LSU hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats on Sunday at Ole Miss, accomplishing the feat for the second time in a week … centerfielder Derek Curiel, designated hitter Cade Arrambide and rightfielder Jake Brown homered in consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning on Sunday, reducing a 7-0 Ole Miss lead to 7-3 in an inning where the Tigers eventually tied the score at 7-7 … LSU also hit back-to-back-to-back home runs on April 5 at Tennessee, with Arrambide, third baseman John Pearson and second baseman Seth Dardar homering in three consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning.

• Rightfielder Jake Brown homered three times and drove in five runs for the Tigers in four games last week … Brown leads the team with 15 home runs and 46 RBI on the year … Brown is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI (46), No. 3 in home runs (15), No. 6 in runs scored (42) and No. 8 in base hits (48).

• Centerfielder Derek Curiel homered, collected five RBI and scored three runs in four games last week … Curiel leads LSU in batting average at .359, and he has produced eight doubles, two triples, five homers, 39 RBI and 40 runs … Curiel is No. 2 in the SEC in triples (2), No. 5 in hits (52), No. 8 in RBI (39), No. 9 in batting avg. (.359) and No. 9 in runs scored (40).

• Catcher/DH Cade Arrambide has reached base safely in 14 straight games, and he has a current five-game hitting streak … Arrambide hit .429 (6-for-14) in four games last week with one double, one homer, two RBI and and run scored.

• Shortstop Steven Milam has committed just one error all season in 139 chances, producing a .993 fielding percentage … Milam is No. 6 in the SEC in hit-by-pitch (11), and he is No. 9 in the league in at-bats with 143 on the year … he has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 14 games.

ABOUT THE DEMONS

• Northwestern State is 23-13 overall, and the Demons are in first place in the Southland Conference with a 14-7 record … Northwestern State is hitting .276 as a team with 51 doubles, six triples, 35 home runs and 46 steals in 59 attempts.

• The Demons are paced offensively by utility player Thomas Marsala III, who is batting .324 and leads the team in home runs (9) and RBI (36) … outfielder Joe Siervo is batting with three homers and 25 RBI, and outfielder Brooks Leonard is batting a team-high .379 with five doubles, two triples and 17 RBI.

• The Northwestern State pitching staff has a 4.21 cumulative ERA, and the Demons have recorded 337 strikeouts in 327.0 innings while allowing a .249 opponent batting average and 25 home runs.