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Gallery: Softball vs Arizona

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Gallery: Softball vs Arizona

Game 1

Jalia Lassiter, Destiny Harris | Photo by: Nick Adams
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Nick Adams
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Nick Adams
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Nick Adams
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Nick Adams
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Nick Adams
Maddox McKee, Char Lorenz, Alix Franklin | Photo by: Nick Adams
| Photo by: Nick Adams
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Tori Hill
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Tori Hill
Char Lorenz | Photo by: Tori Hill
| Photo by: Tori Hill
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Tori Hill
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Tori Hill
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Tori Hill

Game 2

Paytn Monticelli, Jada Phillips, Lauryn Soeken, Maci Bergeron, Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Beth Torina | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Paytn Monticelli, Tatum Clopton, Alix Franklin, Char Lorenz, Gradie Appling, Lauryn Soeken, Ashlin Mowery, Rylie Johnson, Jada Phillips, Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cece Cellula | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cece Cellula | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cali Deal, Kylee Edwards, Jayden Heavener, Sierra Daniel, Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Payton Prichard
Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Payton Prichard
| Photo by: Payton Prichard
Maddox McKee, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Payton Prichard
| Photo by: Payton Prichard
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Payton Prichard
Alix Franklin, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Payton Prichard

Game 3

| Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Ally Hutchins, Kylee Edwards | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Beth Torina | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Paytn Monticelli | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Alix Franklin, Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Alix Franklin | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
Destiny Harris, Jada Phillips, Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
| Photo by: Sammie Francis
Ally Hutchins | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Avery Hodge, Paytn Monticelli, Tori Edwards | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Sammie Francis
Cece Cellula | Photo by: Sammie Francis

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