Beach Goes 4-0 At The Battle On The Bayou

BATON ROUGE – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 4-0 at the Battle on the Bayou at LSU Beach Volleyball facility, defeating Central Arkansas, Texas A&M- Corpus Christi, Texas A&M- Kingsville. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road next weekend, April 17-18, for the Gulf Front Invitational in Clearwater Beach.

“This was a really good weekend for our team,” said head coach Russell Brock. “It’s always wonderful to play at home, and to be able to get four great wins and honor our amazing seniors made it as good as it could possibly be. Grateful for all the fans who came out to support us this weekend. Really proud of how we played.”

LSU started the day with a sweep against Texas A&M- Kingsville. The match started with a point secured by Emily Hellmuth and Gracey Campbell on Court 5; 21-15 and 21-12, while Amaya Messier and Kate Baker secured the second point of the dual on Court 4; 21-19 and 23-21. The second wave of matches started with Bella Lagemann and Aubrey O’Gorman dominating on Court 3 to secure the dual; 21-13 and 21-16. Tatum Finlason and Skylar Martin were rolling full steam ahead on Court 2; 21-12 and 21-11, while Kenzey McGatlin and Julia Sprecher battled to three sets on Court 1 and came out on top to complete the sweep; 19-21, 21-15 and 15-12.

After a break, the Sandy Tigs faced Southeastern Louisiana winning 4-1. Zayna Meyer and Baker got things started for LSU with a straight set win on Court 5; 21-14, 21-13, while Hellmuth and Lagemann fell on Court 4; 21-15, 19-21 and 14-16. The dual was tied 1-1 going into the second wave of matches. Molly LaBreche and O’Gorman dominated on Court 3 to give the Tigers their second point of the match; 21-14 and 21-12, while Finlason and Martin won in straight sets on Court 2; 21-14 and 21-11. Sprecher and McGatlin secured the Tigers fourth point on Court 1; 21-14 and 21-18.

LSU 5, TAMUK 0

Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Rylan Pollard/ Liana Hoesca (TAMUK) 19-21, 21-15, 15-12 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Laura Betsa/ Kalani Vasquez (TAMUK) 21-12, 21-11 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) def. Emma Daugherty/ Kastyn Hoffman (TAMUK) 21-13, 21-16 Amaya Messier/ Kate Baker (LSU) def. Kate Wozniak/ Elizabeth Williams (TAMUK) 21-19, 23-21 Emily Hellmuth/ Gracey Campbell (LSU) def. Clara Presmanes- Gorath/ Presley Gardner (TAMUK) 21-15, 21-12

LSU 4, SLU 1